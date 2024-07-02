Former president was held up by a blockade attributed to the MST this Tuesday (2nd July); he is traveling to the launch of PL pre-candidates

Federal deputies Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Mario Frias (PL-SP) and Helio Lopes (PL-RJ) criticized on their X (ex-Twitter) profiles this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) a block that left the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held on the PA-275 highway, near the entrance to Paraupebas (PA). He is traveling through Pará to launch PL pre-candidates for mayoralties in the state.

The former Chief Executive was prevented from passing through a blockade of the MST (Landless Workers’ Movement) this Tuesday (2 July). Bolsonaro supporters posted images on social media showing parked cars and burning tires on the highway.

See the publications:

Watch (1min51s):

According to records, the blockade has already been dispersed by police authorities.