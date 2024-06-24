Congressmen say that professionals are “silent” after the increase in funding from the Rouanet Law

Opposition congressmen accused artists this Monday (June 24, 2024) of not speaking out about the increase in fires in the Pantanal. They cited the increase in the fundraising value of the Rouanet Lawused to encourage work in the cultural sector, by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as the supposed reason for the silence.

In publications on their profiles on X (formerly Twitter), deputies Mario Frias (PL-SP) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) cited the infographic from Power360 which shows that the PT member released R$16.5 billion in 2023 – a figure that exceeds the value of the 4 years of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Here are the publications:

During the previous administration, several artists criticized former president Bolsonaro and the then Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), for environmental management.

BURNS IN THE PANTANAL

The biome recorded 9,014 fires in the last 12 months, according to data from the Inpe Burning Program (National Institute for Space Research). The number is almost 7 times higher than that recorded in the previous year (1,298 occurrences).

The Government of Mato Grosso do Sul declared an emergency situation in the municipalities affected by the fires. The guidance was published in Official State GazetteO this Monday (June 24). Here’s the complete (PDF – 178 kB).

