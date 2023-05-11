Opponents of the minister say that determination has “no legal provision; government supporters celebrate

Members of the opposition to the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave their opinion on the decision of the STF minister ((Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes to take Telegram off the air for 72 hours if the platform did not delete the message published against the PL within one hour (Bill) of fake news (26302020) on the afternoon of Tuesday (May 9, 2023).

Government members and opposition used their Twitter profiles, this Wednesday (May 10, 2023), to celebrate and criticize Moraes’ threat. The magistrate also determined that the platform forward a retraction saying that the previous text was characterized as “disinformation”.

Around 2:25 pm this Wednesday (May 10), Telegram deleted the message sent to its users criticizing the bill of fake news after the determination of the STF minister. Here’s the full of the decision (208 KB).

Opposition leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Carlos Jordy (-RJ), said in your profile that Moraes ordered the suspension “without any legal provision”. And completed: “The minister censors a platform for defending his opinion on a project“.

“The decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, on Telegram abuses is an important step towards setting regulatory benchmarks for such companies”, spoke on Twitterthe Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), when again comparing the internet with westerns. Dino also stated that the PF (Federal Police) will carry out the order assigned to it immediately.

See how each politician reacted to the STF determination:

