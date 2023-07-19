Politicians claim that the STF minister committed a crime of responsibility by saying that Bolsonarism was defeated

Members of the opposition to the government in Congress presented this Wednesday (19.Jul.2023), in the Senate, a request for impeachment against the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso. Congressmen ask for an investigation for a crime of responsibility because of a speech by the magistrate about Bolsonarism having been defeated in the country.

Barroso was the target of a protest at an event of the UNE (National Union of Students) on July 12. At the time, he said the following sentence: “We defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism to allow democracy and the free manifestation of all people”.

The impeachment request was announced by senators Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Jorge Seif (PL-SC) and by the deputies Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), Corporal Gilberto Silva (PL-PB) and Professor Paulo Fernando (Republicans-DF).

According to congressmen, more than 70 deputies and 15 senators from 10 parties (PL, MDB, Novo, União Brasil, PSDB, PP, Podemos, Republicans, PSD and Patriota) must sign the application presented at the General Secretariat of the Senate.

“we are in recess […] and we are still collecting more signatures. Added to this is the fact that today deputies and senators are afraid of suffering retaliation even by the Supreme Court”declared Carlos Jordy, leader of the Opposition in the Chamber.

The group’s assessment is that Barroso’s statement was “very serious” and it took place at a political event attended by government members and allies. They defended that the magistrate be investigated for a crime foreseen in the Law 1079 of 1950which prohibits Supreme Court ministers from exercising party-political activity.

In an interview with journalists in the Senate, congressmen mentioned previous statements by Barroso to justify the request. They criticized the meetings held by the magistrate with politicians at the time of analysis of the printed vote. The minister, who at the time was president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), was against the proposal.

“He came into the National Congress to work against that PEC of electronic voting with printed voting slips. For what purpose?”, questioned Flávio Bolsonaro, leader of the Minority in Congress.

The deputies and senators appealed to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), accepted the request against Barroso and criticized the retraction request made by the senator to the minister. According to the group, there is no retraction for a crime of responsibility.

“I don’t see how, there is no basis for filing a request for Barroso’s impeachment. Honestly, it’s going to take a lot of gymnastics or a tractor with a lot of strength to simply run over millions of Brazilians who are outraged by Barroso’s attitude”, declared Flavio.

On Monday (17.Jul), at Power360Carlos Jordy said that Pacheco will prevaricate and will be “conniving with contempt for the Constitution” in case he does not accept the impeachment request against the minister of the STF.

The Senate president, however, indicated that an impeachment request should not advance in the House. In an interview with journalists, he said that the statement was “inadequate” It is “unhappy”but that an impeachment process is “always a break” It is “something very negative”. He also demanded a retraction from Barroso, who manifested himself on the same day.

The minister had already said that his speech was related “to the popular vote and not to the performance of any institution”. After Pacheco’s demonstration, the magistrate stated that he never wanted to “offend the former president’s 58 million voters nor criticize a conservative and democratic worldview, which is legitimate”.

threat of impeachment

In 2021, after a series of public criticisms, the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced that it would send a request for the impeachment of Barroso and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, also of the STF. At the time, Roberto Barroso chaired the TSE.

Bolsonaro sent the request against Moraes, but the request was promptly refused by Rodrigo Pacheco. Days later, the then President of the Republic communicated to allies that he had given up sending another request of the type, this time against Barroso.

Unlike impeachment proceedings against the President of the Republic, cases against ministers of the STF are not processed in the Chamber of Deputies.