Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) say, in a video, that the ruling party in the STF would bring legal uncertainty

Congressmen opposing the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called for an act against the minister’s appointment for December 10 Flavio Dino (Justice) to STF (Federal Court of Justice).

Federal deputies like André Fernandes (PL-CE), Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) published a video in which they stated that the presence of the government leader in the Supreme Court would bring legal insecurity to Brazil.

The video, recorded by politicians to publicize the demonstration, mentions Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, nicknamed Clezão. Arrested for involvement in the acts of January 8, he had a sudden illness and died at the Papuda Penitentiary Center, in Brasília. His wife also appears in the video wearing a shirt with the Brazilian flag.

Watch (1min29s):

On December 10th we will be on the streets, peacefully, demanding the correct positioning of our senators! Dino cannot become a minister of the Brazilian supreme court! The focus will be on Brasilia/DF and Av. Paulista. For CLEZÃO and against Dino, let’s take to the streets! pic.twitter.com/wikEecVw9V — André Fernandes (@andrefernm) December 2, 2023

Deputies and senators say the objective is to create a peaceful movement on the streets across Brazil. In Brasília, the event will be held at Esplanada dos Ministérios, at 10am.

“Say no to a communist in the STF”said the pastor Silas Malafaia in the publicity video of the event.

Lula made Dino’s appointment to the Court official on Monday (September 27). If approved by the senators, the minister will fill the vacancy left by Rosa Weber, who retired in September.

Dino needs to be approved by CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Senate, in a session to be held on December 13, and then by senators in plenary. Both votes are secret. The senator Weverton (PDT-MA), rapporteur for the minister’s nomination, said on Tuesday (Nov 28) that the nomination must have at least 50 votes in favor, 9 more than the 41 necessary.