The name of the first lady Janja Lula da Silva, was among the most commented subjects on Twitter this Tuesday (Feb 21, 2023). Among the more than 30,000 comments, users criticized the sociologist for enjoying Carnival in Bahia while the north coast of the State of São Paulo is punished by heavy rains.

unlike the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which suspended its recess in Bahia and visited the coast of São Paulo on Monday (Feb 21), the sociologist just made a publication in solidarity with the victims of the rains.

On Sunday (Feb 19), Janja took part in the Gil family’s Express cabin 2222, on the seafront of Salvador. She wore a personalized abadá, stayed in a reserved area and was welcomed by Flora Gil, Gilberto Gil’s wife.

On social media, opponents spoke of “insensitivity” by Janja. the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), which stated that it would not give peace to Lula, questioned what would happen if the situation of the first lady was the same during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The councilor of Fortaleza Carmelo Neto (PL) said that Janja went to hang out with “the Rouanet Law gang” while the north coast of São Paulo suffers from storms.

Porto Alegre state deputy Felipe Camozzato (Novo) criticized Janja and stated that she is only “quick” to appear in photos with Lula next to Joe Biden, president of the United States, and to criticize on TV the conditions at the Palácio da Alvorada afterwards of the Bolsonaro administration.

