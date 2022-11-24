President of the TSE imposed a fine of R$22 million on the coalition for the good of Brazil; party asked for invalidation of the 2nd round

Opposition politicians to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated the decision of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, who rejected the PL’s action and imposed a fine of R$ 22 million on the coalition for the good of Brazil for litigation in bad faith. The chief executive’s party asked to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 ballot boxes in the 2nd round.

On social networks, opponents associated the value of the fine with Bolsonaro’s urn number. the deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) called Moraes’ determination “democratic orgasm”🇧🇷

On the 3rd (22.nov), the PL called the TSE to ask the Court to invalidate the votes registered in more than half of the electronic ballot boxes used in the 2nd round of the elections. With the request, the party tried to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency of the Republic for a 2nd term, without losing the 99 deputies elected by the party in the 1st round of the dispute.

On the same day, Moraes decided that the PL could not question the 2nd round without also contesting the 1st round of voting, since the ballot boxes used were the same. On this 4th, however, the PL sent a statement stating that it would continue contesting only the 2nd round.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann🇧🇷 said that Moraes “it was pedagogical” in the application of the sentence. “Democracy wins and Bolsonaro will go down in history”completed.

The elected federal deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP) said that the decision “put the scammers in their place”🇧🇷

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) associated Bolsonaro’s number in the polls with the amount of the fine applied. “Wasn’t 22 what they wanted? So take it”🇧🇷 mocked🇧🇷

the deputy André Janones (Forward-MG) stated that the decision causes “democratic orgasm” to anyone. “I think I’m happier than on victory day”he wrote.

the deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS)

the deputy Jandira Fegali (PC of B-RJ)

the state representative Isa Penna (PCdoB-SP)




