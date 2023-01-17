President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has the “great challenge” of facing an opposition that does not occur in the usual environments of the political game, but in conspiracy processes, according to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Bradesco, Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi. In the banker’s view, the anti-democratic acts that took place about a week ago in Brasília are “regrettable” and reinforce the need for the country to take care of its democracy on a daily basis.

“President Lula has the legitimacy assured by his own election. If he faces, and indeed does face, opposition, it has to be exercised in the appropriate forums and not in conspiracy processes, outside of what is usual in political debate”, says Trabuco, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, during the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. “It is done in institutions and not outside. This is the great challenge facing the new government”, he reinforces.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview:

A week ago, Brasilia was the scene of anti-democratic acts. What’s your vision? Is democracy at risk in Brazil?

These facts are regrettable. Luckily, they are being investigated, life in Brasilia returned to normal the next day and the demonstrations of unity between the three powers of the Republic were very solid. Not only the meetings that took place in the physical aspect, but in the aspect of symbology. The feeling of all of us is that the episode demonstrated a harmony in the defense of democracy. Now I remember a sentence that says that democracy is a little plant that has to be watered every day. In the world, there are very large factors of polarization that put pressure on representative democracy as we know it, the Three Powers. What we have to do is support and strengthen the institutions of the Republic. Interestingly, what happened was after President Lula took office and we cannot forget that Lula was elected, graduated, and sworn in. What we have now is to move forward, regardless of people’s political positions. It will require harmony and mitigating the risks of radicalization because it affects the role of the state in general.

How might these coup threats impact President Lula’s government?

I think the challenge is always that of governance, the search for understanding, political dialogue and the full exercise of the legal and judicial processes in progress. President Lula has the legitimacy assured by his own election. If it faces and does indeed face opposition, it has to be exercised in the proper forums and not in conspiracy processes, outside what is the practice of political debate. It is done in institutions and not outside. This is the great challenge facing the new government. Now, alongside this aspect, there are the governance challenges of various economic and fiscal issues.

Which are?

From a holistic point of view, the government has tough issues that are crucial for the next moment: fiscal and social. There is an expansion of awareness in Brazilian society that we need a fiscal responsibility law, but just as important as the social responsibility law is, because the resumption of growth, of a sustainable economy, has to reconcile these two factors. We have to have inflation within the target to reduce interest rates again. Incidentally, this is a challenge for the entire world, with the adoption of tough monetary policies to reduce interest rates again as a result of controlling inflation. If there is no inflation target and interest rate cuts, we are going to have a long period in which the cost of capital will inhibit investment and then it will make it difficult to resume growth. This is the big question that is asked. The question of the year. How much does the American interest rate go and when does it stop? Rising interest rates delay the resumption of growth. On the other hand, we have a recession knocking on the door.

How can Brazil be impacted by this adverse international context?

Interest rate hike in the United States impacts the whole world. It affects not only the investment allocation aspects, but, mainly, the international monetary flow. There is no escaping the reality of a less favorable global market. We have a cycle of moderation from the point of view of GDP growth [Produto Interno Bruto]. Now, Brazil in particular will benefit from what they call the opening of China, overcoming the lockdown period, due to our strengths in the agricultural sector, in commodities. The war in Ukraine greatly compromised wheat and corn production. The quality of the land is surprising [ucranianas]… produce around 25% [de milho e trigo] of the world. [A Ucrânia] It is strangled by war. We must exploit this capability to open up new markets. We have the potential to overcome this phase of the world.

Given this international context, are the economic measures announced by Haddad last week feasible and sufficient?

The markets are very attentively following the new steps of the economic policy, which is natural and predictable, and which can cause moments of volatility, but the directional message of confidence from Minister Haddad is demonstrating a realistic posture, a balanced fiscal commitment. It is obvious that we are going to be in a phase of making society aware that everyone should contribute.

And what is your view on the fiscal measures that project a positive effect of R$ 242 billion?

What we saw was a search for extraordinary revenues, some lower-than-expected expenses and an elaboration of tax relief on certain products and activities. It is an important gesture to be included in the social responsibility law and to have a fiscal policy that allows the monetary policy manager to be aligned. Crises in the world often occur through dysfunction or dissociation between fiscal and monetary policies. When things are going in different directions, it surely causes volatility. Now, we had a PEC [da Transição], a margin for us to have this crossing and this is completely legitimate and appropriate because the post-pandemic world has increased fiscal spending in a way that has exceeded what the budget allowed for. Now, at this moment, the Treasury’s main theme is to find a new fiscal anchor.

What is your view on Minister Haddad’s fiscal commitment?

In fiscal terms, what matters and what stands out is the ambition, the purpose. And Minister Haddad created a goal, a challenging goal [com as medidas]. Without challenging goals, the normal tendency of agents is always to stay at the minimum. His message is a bold goal, and I think it has to be. It’s always difficult to build consensus on numbers, but he was extremely adequate in setting an ambitious target at least at the start.

Could pressures on the budget force the government to move towards a tax reform with tax increases?

The tax reform has the desire that is common to all Brazilian society and governments: to want a tax reform that is a simplification of taxes or collection. Now, we have to take a pragmatic view. There are no mistakes that could cause controversy. The government does not have a lot of fat to burn, it needs to evaluate well, it cannot be rushed, it has to be very aware because the tax reform has concrete challenges such as the dispute between producer and consumer states. Now, technically, Bernard Appy’s project is a viable proposition. It simplifies, does not cause large losses to federal entities, has a fairer distribution of charges and is granular in time. A Congress with a more conservative profile is aware that this issue is necessary for the year 2023. This is one of the challenges faced by Haddad’s minister.

No tax increases?

Ideally, it should be at least neutral, that is, at least in the initial phase, the tax burden would be maintained so that it would fall over time. And a decreasing tax burden will be heavily conditioned by the country’s ability to grow. A lower GDP requires a higher tax burden for the commitments assumed.

Fiscal fears in Brazil corrected the market’s expectations regarding interest rates in the country. Minister Haddad said that the fiscal measures are a letter to the Central Bank. Is it time for the Selic to start falling?

This letter that Minister Haddad referred to is a letter of good intentions, defining a fiscal policy that can be combined with growth, reduction of the public deficit estimated at the beginning of the year, giving conditions to the Central Bank to include in its models those facts that reduce indicators and that can work on the reduction of the basic rate. First and last, there is a widespread desire for rates to fall due to the importance of resuming investment, consumption and economic activity. Now, for that it is necessary to control inflation and have fiscal balance. These two factors create positive expectations in the long term. Working to reduce interest rates is undoubtedly a priority. The BC has autonomy and independence to assess the future yield curve in the light of new fiscal commitments.

The Lula government determined the withdrawal of state-owned companies from the privatization plan and there is the expectation of a new role for these companies, with doubts regarding fuel pricing and the performance of state-owned banks, which penalizes them on the stock exchange. What’s your vision?

Virtue is always in balance. It’s in the center. Will we have a government more focused on intervention? This question is present, posed. But what we have to be very convinced of is that the State will not be able to solve all the country’s problems on its own, and neither will the market. We should not have an ideological view on this issue. At the end of the day, pragmatism and objectivity prevailed.

The world is experiencing fears of recession in the face of rising inflation and rising interest rates to contain it. What are your expectations for the World Economic Forum in Davos?

The world is facing the pandemic, war, inflation, a new look at globalization, the distrust that democracy is not the best system and climate change. These crises trigger reflections in Davos so that a concept that is the UN’s, of ESG can be expanded [sigla em inglês para questões de meio ambiente, social e de governança], which was designed to create good corporate practices, only now they are so consensual in humanity. Environmental, social and governance issues are the big debate. And overcoming the crisis may be getting out, because the crisis is a dark room where you don’t have windows. We have to go out, have the ambition of a more sustainable, inclusive, less unequal and disinflationary world because those who lose the most are the poorest classes. We cannot waste time, otherwise we will lose almost a decade.

In recent years, Brazil has been isolated abroad and has been heavily criticized for its environmental stance. We will have the presence of the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, in Davos. What does it represent?

Marina being an ambassador of this new environmental policy that Brazil will pursue will certainly be one of the stars of Davos because she has credibility. It creates expectations of a very intense turn in Brazilian environmental policy. Its prestige and coherence are an important signal for Brazil. Now, this change of theme, of focus, is auspicious because it brings Brazil to a new agenda. It’s a powerful message. In the first week [do ano], the countries that have unlocked funding for programs to protect the Amazon. This creates good diplomacy, which is environmental diplomacy. This is an embassy that we cannot neglect.

And how are foreign investors seeing Brazil under the new government? Can Sunday’s attacks drive them away?

There is a positive outlook for the quick and firm response of Brazilian institutions to what happened on January 8th. Evidently, everything will depend, looking forward, on how the government shows the ability to absorb impacts and create a climate of order. Brazil is a respectable country and has great potential to guarantee its governance. Foreign investors also expect Brazil to be a protagonist in the environment, which is the most visible face and which forms public opinion, a favorable environment for Brazil’s image. In relation to our economic importance, as producers of commodities, our internal market, the reading of international investors is that the government brings a new freshness, a new approach from the point of view of institutional policies, respect for institutions, less harshness in relations , a different international policy that will bring about harmony. Now, ultimately, this is a democracy.