Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye has a good chance of becoming the fifth president of Senegal, according to the very first results of Sunday's presidential elections, which the Reuters news agency released on Sunday. Faye is the right-hand man of popular opposition candidate and former tax inspector Ousmane Sonko, who was barred from participating in the presidential race due to a libel conviction. He then put his former colleague tax inspector Faye forward. They campaigned with the slogan 'Diomaye mooy Sonko': Diomaye is Sonko.

These are special elections in Senegal: earlier this year, incumbent President Macky Sall suddenly canceled the elections that were to be organized on February 25, because, according to him, the credibility of the elections was at stake. Then a law was passed to postpone the elections until December. For many Senegalese this was unacceptable. At the beginning of February they took to the streets to demand their democratic right to vote. With success: under pressure from the protests, criticism from the international community and, above all, seven judges of the Supreme Court, according to whom the president's intervention was contrary to the constitution, Sall relented.

Election day was peaceful. Millions of Senegalese queued up to cast their votes for one of nineteen candidates. According to the first results that came out, Faye received the absolute majority of votes, although the final result is not expected until Tuesday. It will then be determined whether Faye or another candidate has received more than 50 percent of the votes, or whether a second round of voting is necessary.

Employees at a polling station count the ballots. Photo Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye collects ballots at the polling station in Ndiaganiao, Senegal. Photo Abdou Karim Ndoye/Reuters

People line up to cast their votes for the Ndiaganiao presidential election. Photo Jerome Favre/EPA

An official from Senegal's Independent Electoral Commission checks the counting of votes between polling stations in Dakar on March 24, 2024. Photo John Wessels/AFP

Votes will be counted on Sunday in the Senegalese town of Ziguinchor. Photo Muhamadou Bittaye/AFP

