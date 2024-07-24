The prevailing feeling around Edmundo González Urrutia, the candidate who threatens to end 25 years of Chavista dominance in Venezuela, is one of anxiety and secrecy. Although Edmundo González Urrutia presents favorable figures in the surveys he manages and that are published by reliable pollsters – Chavistas question the credibility of these data – there is no euphoria or public display: those around him want to go unnoticed so as not to be targeted by the ruling party.

Nobody wants to talk. The order is to remain silent. But they have done the work: Edmundo has gone from being an unknown to having his name talked about throughout Venezuela. They have presented him as a kind, serene, judicious candidate, far from the aggressiveness and high-sounding words spoken by Nicolás Maduro, the presidential candidate, or his campaign managers, such as Diosdado Cabello, who runs the ruling party, or Jorge Rodríguez, his main political operator. They have tried to portray Edmundo as an elderly gentleman unfit for office, like Joe Biden, who does not know what he is talking about and who is only a puppet of María Corina Machado, the opposition leader who, being disqualified, gave up her position to Edmundo. However, his team of advisors has managed to position him as a well-read diplomat willing to make a non-traumatic transition, without revenge against Chavismo. The enemy who flees, a silver bridge, they think of the candidate’s circle of trust.

The command with Venezuela, which is the name of the unit responsible for the campaign strategy, is an atypical organization in the traditional confines of the Venezuelan anti-Chavez opposition. Unlike what has always happened, it is separate from the Unitary Platform, the traditional epicenter of opposition policies. This is a reality that has been in effect since the results of the 2023 primary election, which were largely favorable to Machado, and which all the parties that controlled the Platform had to abide by. Its members are almost all militants of Vente Venezuela – the party founded by Machado – a “liberal right-wing” organization that has never belonged to the Platform and has never agreed on its protocols to agree on decisions – on the contrary, it has frequently criticized them.

The command with Venezuela is today the political and logistical epicenter of decision-making in the opposition camp, and on its outskirts are the parties of the Unitary Platform, which have placed their logistics and experience to support González Urrutia. They are actively working on the campaign, but within them there is unrest due to the friction caused by the lack of information and the overlapping of functions. Thus, Machado and his command – sheltered in the Argentine embassy, ​​where they took refuge to avoid being arrested by the government – centralize the decisions. For this, his right-hand woman is Magalli Meda, a demanding political articulator who likes to practice micromanagement, the organizational and logistical brain of Vente, and who Jorge Rodríguez has just accused of organizing plans to foment protests on election day from within the embassy itself.

In addition, there are some political leaders and close collaborators of González Urrutia who have joined the party. The combination of all these factors creates some complications, according to various sources, but the current good situation of the Venezuelan opposition is closely related to the feeling of unanimity that Machado’s decisions emanate at this time, in a dynamic that goes from the bottom up. “Despite everything, things are working,” says a political activist of the platform who preferred to remain anonymous. “María Corina and Edmundo understand each other; she speaks very clearly and sincerely. She is very firm in her positions, although she always expresses them politely and without losing her composure,” he says.

“They are different leaders, more rigid and distrustful. We have to work to reach an agreement with them,” says a national opposition leader, referring to the command. “In the Platform, we politicians are used to reaching an agreement in a certain way. We have done it several times, we have fought, we have worked it out again and we have learned to live together. The people of María Corina have other procedures and mentality, and this has caused clashes. But we have been able to resolve them.” “I see enormous self-assurance in this team; they are determined to move forward,” says another spokesman close to the events, who preferred not to reveal his identity. “In this command I see a lot of determination to fulfill the task at hand, although also a great deal of personal uncertainty about their lives.”

That has not paralysed them and they have worked 24 hours a day to make González Urrutia president, a man whom Machado had to convince to accept the task: he did not want to and discussed the matter at length with his wife. Finally, he accepted this historic responsibility. Very few believed that in such a short time left until the elections, barely three months, he could become a solid option. Machado’s tenacity has been key, but so has the meticulous work of the people surrounding González, who have used the networks and the international press to make him known. All of this done from the shadows.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.