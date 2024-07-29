Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado called on Venezuelan voters to monitor the vote count. Venezuela held its presidential elections on Sunday (28). Machado gave an interview alongside opposition candidate Edmundo González.

“All citizens have the right to participate in this verification of the electoral process. We are really very happy with the expectations of good results,” said González, the main opponent of the dictator, Nicolás Maduro, in the election.

“The crucial stage has arrived. We ask all Venezuelans to remain in their voting centers. This is a civic movement, stay vigilant. We have fought all these years until today,” Machado emphasized.

A former deputy, she was the opposition’s favorite candidate to defeat the dictator. However, she was declared ineligible for 15 years by the Supreme Court of Justice.

“These are the decisive hours, so we ask that all Venezuelans remain in the polling stations, accompanying the observers, the inspectors, who know very well what their task is and everyone’s rights,” added the former parliamentarian.

Machado stressed that electoral witnesses have the right to bring a copy of the voting minutes. “The best way to defend ourselves is to be organized and peaceful in the voting centers. You are not alone, the world is with us,” he reinforced.

Chavista leader calls on supporters to go to voting centers

In response to the opposition’s mobilization, Diosdado Cabello, a leader considered Chavismo’s number 2, made an appeal for Maduro supporters to go to the polling stations.

The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) said the measure was necessary to defend the popular vote, as expectations grow for the release of the results by the CNE.

“Let’s go to the streets, to the polling stations, because they [a oposição] They don’t understand reasons, but rather popular mobilization,” said Cabello.

“Let’s get moving. They don’t understand the reason for the popular vote, that the people voted by majority, some results that the CNE will give do not favor them and they will try to generate violence. Defend your vote. Give it a hug with Bolívar, with Chávez, with Maduro and with the people. We will win,” he added. When voting, Maduro said he intends to recognize the results.

Opposition says it was prevented from following the CNE vote count

The opposition alliance, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), also urged voters to monitor the release of voting records to avoid fraud. Polls closed at 6pm local time (7pm in Brazil).

Earlier, the president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, Delsa Solórzano, the PUD’s main electoral witness, said she had been prevented from entering the National Electoral Council (CNE) to follow the vote count. The CNE is controlled by the Chavista regime.