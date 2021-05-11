Provincial deputies of Together for Change They presented a bill on Tuesday to request the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, “negotiate and sign contracts” with national and foreign laboratories with the aim of “acquire vaccines and accelerate the immunization process of Buenos Aires, in the face of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina.

In the project, which was presented by the deputies Maxi Abad and Matías Ranzini, they affirmed that it is “imperative, urgent and essential that the Provincial State carry out the necessary commercial negotiations” for the acquisition of doses, for which they asked “speed with everyone without continuing to ideologize the acquisition of vaccines“.

After considering that the Provincial States are not unable to purchase vaccines against COVID 19, Ranzini specified: “Vaccines have no ideology, we must be broad and give political support to the Governor so as not to depend solely on the acquisition by the Nation “.

“The plan to obtain vaccines by the national government until now has not shown more than limitations and non-compliance with the goals that the government itself was announcing through the media,” he criticized in a statement.

In addition, he warned that “the percentage of vaccinated in the province of Buenos Aires it is insufficient to protect all risk groups that live here. “

Along these lines, Abad considered that “Seeking more vaccines abroad is not going against the national government, but rather to overcome its own limitations and to be able to accelerate the rate of vaccination “.

Provincial deputies of Together for Change pointed out that “vaccines have no ideology, we must be comprehensive.” Photo: EFE

What is the bill about?

From Together for Change they drew up a bill that seeks to “entrust the Executive Power to carry out the necessary steps, negotiations and signing contracts to purchase vaccines in the world.”

“Today in our country there are vaccines that are not available, for lack of steps or for whatever reason, but there is no conclusive explanation, this project demonstrates the constructive will of the opposition to support the Governor in going out to seek vaccines in the world“, they indicated in a statement.

In this context, they considered that as representatives of the Buenos Aires people in the Chamber of Deputies they should “exhaust the instances of negotiations so that more vaccines arrive”, and added: “The vaccination rate must be accelerated and not depend solely on what the National State achieves “.

“The Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero was clear in this regard and said that the provinces were authorized (to buy vaccines). Therefore, with this we are entrusting (the Buenos Aires president) urgently so that the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires to do so “, they recalled.

Finally, the Buenos Aires opposition legislators declared: “We have to accelerate, beyond the Provincial Government seldom had deference to the proposals we presentedWe are not going to stop doing it and we are convinced that the worst management is the one that is not done. “

AFG