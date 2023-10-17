Document calls for indictment of Bolsonaro and says that January 8th was “the work of Bolsonarism”

Politicians opposing the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Tuesday (17th October) the final report of the CPI on the 8th of January presented by the rapporteur Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

The senator called for the indictment of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former minister Braga Netto, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid and military personnel. Read the complete of the document (25 MB).

On social media, opponents classified the text as “ridiculous and criminal” and put Eliziane’s credibility into question due to her relationship with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, who is the former governor of Maranhão.

“The 8th of January is the work of Bolsonarism. Unlike what Bolsonarists defend, Oito de Janeiro was not a spontaneous or disorganized movement: it was an idealized mobilization, planned and prepared in advance”, states Eliziane’s report. The document has 1,300 pages.

Below are the demonstrations:

“Ridiculous and criminal are words that define this report. A horror show, in which we question whether it was written there at the Ministry of Justice, commanded by Dino”, said in a note