In the beginning of regenerationist literature, Mariano José Larrahe was right to give us not only an expression that has become colloquial, but also with the article of customs that served as a title, ‘return tomorrow’, the superb satire of one of the … evils of which bourgeois societies are affected: the urban official and the abusive practices of his power over citizenship.

The official class, as Galdós did then In his novel ‘Miau’, whose main character, Ramón Villamil, aimed suicide, has become representative of the accommodating and hypocritical morals in which a growing social class took refuge.

Author

Sara Mesa

Editorial

Anagram

Year

2025

Pages

223

Price

18.90

Sara Mesa collects in her novel ‘Opposition’, this regenerationist witness, knowing the very widespread that is in today’s urban capitalist society, the appeal to the ‘modus vivendi’ of making oppositions to some position in the administration, almost unique resource that the university students fresh from their degrees and masters have to achieve the economic independence that I take out of precariousness. Thousands of young people as the protagonist of the novel that is finally offered as Sara Villalba Villalba, They aspire every year to have a fixed position Through an opposition that allows them place or at least nourish the interim lists to reach it later.

In that process, Sara enters, although the opposition, with her steps and her preparation, to which her negotiating partner Beni, and also Teresa and of course also her mother, occupies only a final place, occupies only a final place, with an unexpected outcome of the plot. Before the true meaning of this is, which is to show from within, The emptiness and practices of a false nature of what we know as administration.

The outcome leads to this novel to a somewhat naive idealism, in the reassuring dessert. The complaint is made

The novel, if we wanted to be faithful to the truth of his plot, could have received the title of ‘official’, because he does not try to reflect the world of anguish that suffer in their home or with their partners, the thousands and thousands of opponents of judges, notaries, teachers, but the attention is focused on those who aspire to be administrative That the central protagonist is the world of administration to which Sara Villalba wants A huge, mastodontic office building, where thousands of people barely exchange little ones of a maze of files and printed (already with Internet programs) of which the important thing is the appearance of a utility that the novel is showing false, deeply false and hypocritical.

The pages dedicated to changes in denomination of each action are memorable. Sara Mesa demonstrates again that she is a good writer in an option that in a way she had already rehearsed in some of her novels prior to ‘Cicatriz’, especially ‘four for four’ as in ‘The brain climber’: The closed spaces, without exit, a microcosm Pyramidal (one of the drawings that the novel offers has that pyramid form) in which the ascent is, the mythical place of the climb of steps.

The administration is governed by steps in almost incommunicado spaces, of which the protagonist He spends days without anyone communicating with her, And without knowing what their function is, because those who have to be their instructors, especially their boss, the ‘effective’ Teresa, are too busy to tell. Sara Mesa has very effectively scheduled this day to day of its protagonist and especially her goodwill, which comes to share with two of her companions (Sabina and Beni).

With the first one begins an abruptly interrupted relationship. For a moment, in the second half of the novel, in the silences and concealments of the intimate desires of its protagonist, the one that had always been the best stylistic option of Sara Mesa seemed to emerge, say what is not seen, without it seems to say it. They occur in the best twenty pages of the novel, which finally decides to deliver to a final idealist of pure hero, when perhaps the novel, to be authentically critical, I would have asked to be completed in Sara’s submissionlike so many, and so many unbalanced that they limit themselves to signing, fulfilling files, and waiting for the payroll that arrives punctual at the end even of the month before the first of the month.

Both the process of the file lived by Sara, and the outcome focus on this novel to a somewhat naive idealism, in the reassuring dessert. The complaint is made, a century and a half after Larra’s.