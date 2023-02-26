Compared to the beginning of Bolsonaro’s term, the increase was 141%; deputies use projects to pressure government

Deputies filed 29 PDLs (Legislative Decree Projects) to overturn the president’s 2023 rules Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Data are from February 1st to February 23rd. That’s 141% more than Bolsonaro received in February 2019. There were 12 proposals at the time.

Legislative decrees are specific instruments of Congress that do not require presidential approval. Among other functions, it manages to stop normative acts of the Executive Power that exceed the regulatory power, if so understood by congressmen.

O Power360 counted the bills of legislative decree that had the word “stop” in your amendment. Afterwards, he checked which year was the target standard of the proposal.

In all, 48 deputies signed bills to overturn rules created by the Lula administration. There are 29 proposals – more than one congressman can sign the same proposal. They are from 9 different parties.

In addition to the opposition, there are parties with positions on the Esplanada de Lula, in which at least 1 deputy has proposed overturning the Executive’s act. This is the case of União Brasil, MDB, PSD and Psol.

There are 16 texts signed by at least 1 deputy from Bolsonaro’s PL.



Decrees and political facts

Rules for carrying and possessing weapons was the most questioned topic so far. It is the target of 12 of the 29 proposed legislative decrees. A creation of the National Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Democracy, linked to the AGU, comes close behind, with 5 projects for its overthrow.

As shown the Power360, the beginning of the new PT government had 93 inauguration decrees up to February 21. This is the highest number since 2003. These measures are rule changes that, for the most part, do not depend on congressional approval.

The high number of measures that do not go through the Legislature may partly justify the rise in proposals to overturn them.

The Executive’s proposals to change laws were concentrated in 9 provisional measures. There has not been, for the time being, a bill or supplementary law from the Planalto.

There are decrees that concern the internal functioning of the government, such as the structure of positions between ministries. These are the majority (61 out of 93). Others have a direct impact on everyday life, such as what made access to firearms more difficult.

The decree with the greatest political importance to date is that of intervention in public security in the Federal District. This, however, needed the approval of the Legislature. The intervention came after the January 8 attacks on the seats of the Powers.

Despite the high number of challenges to government acts, only 2 of the 1,275 projects to overturn decrees presented during the Bolsonaro government were definitively approved, for example.

This year’s 29 are at a standstill and should continue like this. Deputies use the instrument to pressure the government and satisfy their voters.

strong opposition

With the increase in the number of PDLs against government acts, opponents of Lula show that action will not be mild. For the time being, the government’s support base is still being formed, a fact that can act as an amplifier of these criticisms.

Currently, the government has the challenge of breaking the bubble on the left in the Chamber to speed up the processing of the invitation to the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Government members want to hear explanations from the head of the Central Bank on the interest rate.

For this, however, 171 signatures of deputies are needed to present an urgent request, which takes proposals for voting directly to the plenary. The number is the same as that required for the presentation of an application to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), for example.

Alone, the left bench cannot advance with actions of this type. PT, PC do B, Psol, PV, Rede, PSB and PDT have 126 deputies. 45 signatures are missing.