Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the entrances to the building of the Armenian parliament and began to erect barricades after the corresponding call of the leader of the opposition movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland” Vazgen Manukyan. Video footage from the scene publishes Telegram-channel “Sputnik Armenia”.

The footage shows how protesters are pulling trash cans and shops to the building, as well as blocking the roadway. Demonstrators say they will not leave the streets until Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigns. For this, they brought tents and are preparing to spend the night in them.

The deputies do not interfere with what is happening. Information about clashes in the area of ​​the building has not yet been reported.

On February 25, the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Pashinyan and the country’s government. A special statement of the General Staff was signed by all the leadership, as well as the commanders of large military formations and the heads of all directorates. Later, the demands of the military were supported by the police, the special services remained on the side of the current government. The prime minister himself described the situation as an attempted military coup. He called on his supporters to immediately go out into the streets to prevent a change of power.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations. Pashinyan himself said that he was clean before the people.