Twenty-five years of dictatorship do not end in a day. Aware of this, Venezuela is holding its breath to find out what its fate will be after Sunday’s (28) presidential election.

Until the early hours of the morning (Brasília time) this Monday (29), the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body responsible for the election and which is controlled by Chavismo, had not even released a partial count.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to Chavismo and whose candidate is Edmundo González, asked its supporters to go to polling stations and demand access to follow the vote count, which was being prevented in several places.

“Venezuelans, let us remain peacefully in the polling stations, validating and defending each vote. We have the right to remain in the polling stations until the results are delivered. [de votação] that will validate the information we have. Let us defend and celebrate democracy in peace,” González wrote in X, echoing a request from ally María Corina Machado, who did not run this Sunday because the Chavista regime disqualified her from political office.

Chavismo’s number 2, Diosdado Cabello, also called on Maduro supporters to go to the polling stations, which foreshadowed a night of clashes in Venezuela.

At a polling station in Caracas, a general brawl broke out after a group of Maduro supporters arrived. According to information from the EFE agency, the police did not intervene.

Former Venezuelan governor Andrés Velásquez reported that some PUD electoral inspectors were expelled from the polling stations at the time of the final count, without any justification being given for this.

“A serious irregularity is being reported in the polling stations, they are saying that the minutes will not be printed so as not to deliver them to the inspectors and they are also taking them away from the site,” said Velásquez on X, minutes after the PUD called for supporters to return to the polling stations to follow the vote count.

Delsa Solórzano, a former deputy and also an opposition member, gave a similar account. “There are a significant number of polling stations from which our inspectors are being removed and others where they refuse to transmit the results of the minutes.” [eleitoral]. But we can say with the minutes we have that we know what is happening in the country,” he reported, suggesting that González won.

An exit poll indicated a clear victory for the opposition leader, but Chavistas spread false polls on social media indicating that Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years, was the winner of the election.

Even without official figures being released, supporters of the dictatorship began to sing victory. “The ballot boxes express what the streets have already said during all these months of campaigning. Victory for the Venezuelan people, happy birthday, Commander Chávez!” wrote Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of the current Venezuelan dictator, on the X.

The reference to the tyrant who preceded Maduro is because the presidential election was held on the date that Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, would have turned 70.

Maduro’s campaign director, Jorge Rodríguez, who is also president of the National Assembly, suggested in an interview that Chavismo won the election.

“We can’t give results, but we can show faces. Today was a victory for everyone,” he said in an interview after the vote, showing a smile.

Later, Cabello held a show rally in front of the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the presidency, which he described as a “spontaneous mobilization,” and said that it was necessary to wait for the results, but stated that Maduro’s victory was an “irreversible trend.”

González responded to X: “The results are undeniable. The country has chosen peaceful change,” he wrote. (With EFE Agency)