This Saturday’s session to deal with four consensus projects was, paradoxically, one of the hottest for Deputies. The previous one to the debate of the laws was loaded with political crossings that took seven hours and the situation of Formosa was the most recurrent topic.

The tensions began already with the tributes by the March 24th and the repudiation of the military coup, where there were cross accusations of denialism and the debate also slipped through Venezuela and Formosa.

“The validity of Human Rights is before, now and always; it is with the Videla dictatorship and with the government of (Gildo) Insfrán”, affirmed the radical Fernández Suárez Lastra, while the official Gabriela Cerruti questioned it for “comparing to Videla with a democratic government. “

Mario Negri show pamphlets against opponents that were distributed in Formosa.

The fights continued during the 36 questions of privilege and the 18 regulation deviations to request, among other things, requests for reports for VIP vaccinations.

As a result of this, the Frente de Todos accused Juntos por el Cambio of a maneuver to delay the discussion of the projects.

“I ask you to stop delaying the Earnings debate. Don’t you want to? Well, we are going to continue wasting time,” the official complained obfuscated, Cecilia Moreau. The head of the opposition bench, Mario Negri He reminded them that their space “got 250 questions of privilege” in the last three years.

The level of rispidity was marked from the start by the tone of Negri’s speech. He asked the Chamber to sanction Insfrán and referred to the president as “Göebbels pigeon”, Alluding to the Minister of Propaganda of Nazism.

“I hope that this Congress has the dignity of putting a sanction on it so that it knows that democracy is not owned by anyone,” said the radical, adding: “Insfrán is not Peronism, it is the model of autocracy converted and used through sovereignty. popular to dominate people’s consciences. ”His bench stood up to applaud him.

The from Formosa of the Front of All, Ramiro Fernández Patri, He came out quick to respond and accused Negri and his Senate peer, Luis Naidenoff, of being in a “similar” situation to Insfrán. “Negri has been a deputy for five terms and 22 years, and Naidenoff has been a senator for 16 years and three terms.” “While you are in the electoral campaign, we are in the campaign of life, we have the best vaccination rates,” he added.

At the same time, the Formosan ruling party shot against its radical countryman Ricardo Buryaile. They denounced him for traveling from Formosa to Buenos Aires with Covid. Deputy Graciela Parola, asked directly to expel him from the Lower House for moral inability and Vanesa Massetani from Santa Fe considered that it was “a possible criminal offense.”

“I never had knowledge that I had Covid, otherwise I would not have traveled,” defended the former minister of Agroindustry and retorted: “Moral incapacity is to guarantee that people are sucked at 1 in the morning and take them to one of 188 centers of isolation that functioned as detention centers “.

The discussion about Formosa’s management of the pandemic was mixed with the national administration and the scandal over the VIP vaccinated.

The “lilita”, Monica Frade -who wears an Insfrán mask with a prisoner’s hat to each session- also pointed out against Insfrán but linked the issue with “vaccinate” and intimidated the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, to report on their vaccinated family members.

“I would have liked that all the acting that was done by a deputy who touched his wife’s breast had been done so that this House and the people of the Nation know what happened in here with the vaccines, starting with you,” he concluded.

It was Moreau who came out to defend him. He pointed out to Frade that “at the worst moment of the pandemic he recommended not wearing a mask, marching and taking bleach”, and assured that Massa and all the Buenos Aires deputies signed up through the vaccination application. “You are a minx! He’s going to Formosa because he can’t walk because of Quilmes! ”, He finished.

Later, the PRO deputy, Fernando Iglesias, returned to the charge: “Mr. Massa, were you vaccinated yes or no? And how did your family and your wife’s family get vaccinated?”

But immediately afterwards his speech aimed against the head of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Stela of Carlotto, who had stated that former president Mauricio Macri should be in prison.

“What have you become Estela?”, chicaneó. “A representative of human rights does not ask that he be tried, does not ask that there be a court, that there be Justice. She asks that without trial and without conviction he be imprisoned,” he complained.

Waldo Wolff, of the PRO -another of the deputies who traveled to Formosa- brought to the compound cartridges of rubber bullets from the Formosa police as a gift to Maximum Kirchner, just as the president of the ruling bloc had done during the Macri government.

Among the requests for deviation of regulations, JxC asked to approve the interpellation to the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro, on “human rights violations” and a request for a report to the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla Corti. Also the creation of an investigative commission on vaccination campaign one.