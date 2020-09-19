Several opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, tried to bring the government to the fore in the Lok Sabha on Friday on the issue of economy, employment situation and corona virus crisis. Opposition parties alleged that the situation on the four key parameters of domestic consumption, private sector investment, government investment and export-based economy is very poor.

The opposition demanded an explanation from the Finance Minister about how the country would emerge from such a situation. At the same time, the BJP claimed that during the Corona virus crisis, the work was done to save the country from the storm under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and today India is changing and moving towards self-sufficiency.

The ruling party said that the devaluation of the currency occurred in most countries of the world, but the Indian rupee has remained stable and confidence in our economy has been expressed worldwide. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity was no longer the same and that it has now become a ‘no-data government’. He targeted the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday about the situation of economy, employment and corona virus crisis.

Targeting the government, Chaudhary also said that the MNREGA, which the BJP people used to call ‘Marega’, has become a big support for employment today. He claimed that you (BJP MP) have come here with the help of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity, but now his popularity is not the same as before. Now more dislikes have started to be found on his page than like.

Congress said, the government has no data of anything

Referring to the state of the economy, the Congress leader said that it is a matter of great concern that our GDP fell by about 24 per cent in the current financial year. He questioned, “You lockdown without preparation.” As a result, millions of people started walking on the streets. People died on the streets. Why did the government not provide any details about this?

The Congress leader alleged, “You have no data of jobs. You do not have data for anything. It has become a ‘no data’ government. How will you reach the five trillion economy by 2024? “He said that today the government is selling assets and public units of the country. Chaudhary said that today the country has reached number two in the world in cases of corona virus. it’s a matter of concern. He also claimed that an atmosphere of mistrust has arisen in this government.

BJP said, India is moving towards self-sufficiency

Initiating the discussion, BJP MP Jayant Sinha said that this document of the supplementary demands for grants is ‘a manifesto for self-sufficiency’. He said, “There is a storm spread all over the world.” It is our good fortune that in this storm the nation’s hand is in the hands of one Manjhi (Modi) who is taking us towards safety. The Prime Minister turned this disaster into an opportunity. We are not only in saving the country but in taking the country forward. ”Sinha said that sufficient funds were given for disaster redemption. Six thousand crore rupees have been given for preparations related to Kovid.

The BJP MP said that steps were taken for the laborers returned from the cities to the villages. An additional allocation of 40 thousand crores was made under MNREGA so that people can get work. He said that confidence has been expressed in our economy around the world. He said, “We are not only avoiding disaster, but are also changing the country.” Moving towards self-sufficiency. ”

At the same time, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress said that the economy had declined by 24 percent. How would we compare China in such a situation? He alleged that if we look at the four major parameters of the economy – domestic consumption, private sector investment, government investment and exports, it is in a very bad state.