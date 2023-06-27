Zambelli says that the 1st group event that rivals Foro de São Paulo will be held in the Senate on Thursday (27.jun)

Opposition politicians to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) organize the launch of the conservative groupForum of Brazil” on Thursday (29.jun.2023). The inaugural event will be held on the same day as the Foro de São Paulo, an organization created in 1990 that brings together various left-wing political parties in Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), the 1st edition of the “Foro do Brasil” will be held in Brasília, in the Petronio Portela auditorium of the Federal Senate. The group will be led by the former presidential candidate Father Kelmon (PTB) and by religious organizations.

“Foro do Brasil was born from a group that initially met to collect facts and evidence to understand the lessons that the history of Brazil has taught us in recent decades. In addition to religious organizations, the Forum has the participation of civil society organizations and international personalities”, says a statement released by Zambelli in your social networks.

The deputy states that the “Foro do Brasil” has a 32-page bylaws that, according to her, represent “the values ​​of the Judeo-Christian culture, the minimal State, individual rights, free expression of property, the right to bear arms for personal and property defense, the free market and the liberal economy”.

You can register for the event using the form available in this link.

Read too:

According to the congresswoman, the objective of the 1st meeting is to unite congressmen to debate union proposals for “attract from young people who support continuity and the construction of the future automatically to individuals interested in becoming agents of local transformations”.

To the Power360Father Kelmon’s communication team stated that the former candidate will be present at the launch of the “Foro do Brasil”, as well as his vice-president in last year’s elections, Pastor Luiz Claudio Gamonal.