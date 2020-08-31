One of the leaders of the largest opposition coalition, Milan Knezevic, said that the reign of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in Montenegro, President Milo Djukanovic, is over. RIA News…

According to him, the DPS with permanent coalition partners no longer has a parliamentary majority.

During a conversation with the agency’s correspondents, Knezhevich noted that the data processed to date indicate that the Democratic Front, together with other opposition parties, has reached the formation of a parliamentary majority.

“We have finally ended 32 years of totalitarianism and dictatorship,” the politician said.

Also, the leader of the coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” Zdravko Krivokapich announced the victory of the opposition in the parliamentary elections.

Based on the processing of 49.9% of exit poll data, the NGO Center for Monitoring and Research reported that the coalition is gaining 33.7%, the opposition movement Democrats – 12.6%, the URA party – 5%. According to preliminary data, the overall result of the opposition exceeds 34.2%, which received the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists Djukanovic.

Krivokapich said the DPS’s “inciting rhetoric” led to a decline in voter turnout, which in turn turned out to be high.

“The turnout was about 77%, which means the regime has fallen,” he said.

Krivokapich also urged citizens of the country to stay at home and calmly await the final results of the vote.

Note that earlier, the President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic said that Podgorica is ready to work on normalizing and strengthening relations with Russia.