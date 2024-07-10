Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 16:39

Deputies from the opposition and the minority of the Chamber of Deputies announced the closing of the issue against the approval of the regulation of the tax reform, this Wednesday, 10, in a press conference.

The lawmakers say that the regulatory bill will increase taxes and bureaucracy. They are also asking for the vote to be postponed to allow more time to analyze the report, which was released last week and changed this Wednesday. The deputies have 130 votes in the bloc.

“Earlier today, we closed the issue against the text. This is not about tax reform, but about tax increases,” said opposition leader Filipe Barros (PL-PR). Beside him, colleagues in the Chamber held signs against the tax reform.

Earlier, the opposition presented what is called an “obstruction kit”, that is, requests that attempt to make the approval of the project unfeasible. The requests, however, were defeated by a vote.

The deputies’ expectation is that the regulation of the reform will be voted on, even with the obstruction.

According to parliamentarians, the opposition should present four highlights for the report. One of them would include animal proteins in the list of items in the national basic food basket that will receive full tax exemption.

Another highlight extends exemptions for cooperatives to free trade initiatives. In a third highlight, the opposition calls for tax reductions for oil and gas. Finally, they want to increase tax breaks for the construction industry.