Venezuelan opponents came out this Saturday, September 28, in different parts of Caracas and in other countries, such as Spain, Colombia and Chile, to protest against the result of the presidential elections on July 28. In those elections, the electoral body proclaimed the victory of President Nicolás Maduro, a result questioned by anti-Chavismo and a large part of the international community. The ruling party also called for a demonstration throughout the country to celebrate Maduro’s “great victory” in the presidential elections.

