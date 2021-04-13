The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will not find this Wednesday in Congress a comfortable or favorable environment for most groups, the opposition and usual allies, in his determination not to extend the current state of alarm beyond his deadline, next May 9. PP, Cs, Más País, Compromís and even EH Bildu raised this Tuesday, as a warning, that the central government should have started negotiating with all the groups and the autonomies “a legal umbrella” alternative and more complete to the legislation. in force to face this stage that opens after 9-M.

However, the president maintains his intention not to extend the alarm after that day and believes that there are sufficient instruments in the hands of the autonomies and, above all, through the decisions in the Interterritorial Health Council, which meets every week , to take action without the protection of the alarm. “The Government of Spain wants there to be no more extensions, with that intention we work. The vaccination process has been intensified. There are already more than 11 million doses administered. In these months, the courts have said that the agreements in the inter-territorial council are mandatory. The framework is going to be that, with the control of the courts. We have enough tools to tackle the pandemic at this stage. We are vaccinating half a million people a day, ”said Sánchez.

It was surprising this Tuesday to hear in Congress complaints and similar demands from spokesmen for the PP and EH Bildu about the situation that arises before the end of the current state of alarm approved on October 25. Of course, the popular spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, took advantage of her presentation to accumulate reproaches and harsh accusations against the president, Pedro Sánchez, and against the “chaotic” performance of the Executive in general, on everything related to the management of the pandemic while the spokesmen for the formations that usually agree with the Government reproached him, above all, for the total lack of information on what his plans are as of May 9.

The popular spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, followed that arid script against Sánchez in the morning and almost advanced that her party would reject that option of the state of alarm if it were to be consummated because they would only contemplate that measure for “exceptional” moments and because they advocate now for “more surgical measures.” The Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, however, opted for this solution as “the least bad” to shield the legal security of the autonomies in the absence of a more specific law. The Andalusian regional baron, Juan Manuel Moreno, strongly criticized Sánchez’s inactivity and improvisation, the lack of communication and called for a Conference of Presidents. These demands were signed by other regional leaders, such as in Aragon and the Cantabrian Miguel Ángel Revilla, who, however, does not want more extensions of the alarm and does want the State to equip itself with more legal instruments. The Navarrese president, the socialist María Chivite, nevertheless interprets that these tools already exist, although in some cases they have run into problems in the courts.

Sánchez confirmed already in the afternoon, in the Senate control session, that the PP has not just clarified what its position would be in the face of a hypothetical approach to another state of alarm after 9-M after another hard dialectical crossing with the popular spokesperson, Javier Maroto, who accused her of lying, of electoralism and of her attacks on the Madrid candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The socialist leader replied highlighting that the PP on the state of alarm has very different opinions “depending a little on the latitude of the territorial representation” but then votes against or “shouts” if the Executive proposes it or if it does not.

The PP took its non-law proposal with its legal plan b to a state of alarm to Congress for debate last November and not even that idea was taken into consideration and it received an almost total rejection from the entire Chamber, including from Vox, which He dedicated the most acid disqualifications to him. Gamarra recalled this Tuesday again that that was according to his criteria “a lost opportunity” and defended that now “no other scenario should be contemplated” than to resume that proposal and offered “the outstretched hand” of his party to the Executive to reform some of the laws ordinary in force if your usual partners do not support you.

The popular ones then proposed and now maintain that it would be enough not to insist on the state of alarm by reforming two old organic laws, the one on Special Public Health Measures and the one that regulates the contentious-administrative jurisdiction. They argue that, with these changes, the autonomous communities could isolate – under judicial control – populations or specific individuals for health reasons without having to be in a state of alarm. Of course, the PP demands that the president, in addition to going to Congress this Wednesday to take stock of the situation, also convene as soon as possible a conference of regional presidents as agreed in the debate on the extension of the state of alarm last fall.

Some parties already questioned in November, in that debate, that with these changes in the laws already in force it was enough to limit rights as fundamental as the general mobility of people and this was recalled this Tuesday by some spokespersons, such as Citizens, Guillermo Díaz, who nonetheless supported that “it would be good” to have a better regulatory framework to function as of 9-M.

The formation led by Inés Arrimadas already demanded that plan b at the beginning of the pandemic, but now it does not want to rush a pronouncement about what it will do after 9-M if a debate arises about extending the state of alarm, something that for now the Executive central rejects. Díaz advanced that his party will be “responsible” and pointed out that he will be with what the Government determines because he understands that it is the one that will have more data and reliable information at that time to act. But from Cs they also regretted, as did most of the parties, the “lack of transparency” and information on the part of the Executive about what their future plans are regarding the pandemic.

The EH Bildu spokesperson, Mertxe Aizpurua, has demanded from President Sánchez for his part a decree with an alternative legal plan to agree with the usual allied groups and with the autonomies that allows each territory to manage its measures without being left to interpretation ” of one or another judge ”, and this will be made known to you in this Wednesday’s debate in Congress. Aizpurua also spoke of avoiding the current “chaos” and that “May 9 is not the law of the jungle and we do not subject people to this lack of protection and insecurity.” A position similar to that expressed by Compromís spokesperson, Joan Baldoví, who also called for more dialogue with the autonomies and a Conference of Presidents to coordinate positions, avoid different responses from the courts and study different proposals, such as those that are already being advanced by some Autonomous leaders of all political signs.

Other parties

Íñigo Errejón, spokesperson for Más País, was “stunned” by the disconcerting current situation and the open debate on how to continue the fight against the pandemic after 9-M and also missed the contribution of an alternative by the central government , which understands that it is the administration that is responsible for putting it on the table. Errejón criticized that the Executive produces “more headlines than realities” and added that he hopes that President Sánchez will bring Congress “an alternative umbrella” to the current state of alarm on Wednesday. The PDeCAT spokesman, Ferran Bel, took a position in this line, and he also pointed out that he is waiting for the chief executive to decide on “an alternative” this Wednesday in the debate and clarify what his plan is for May 10.

ERC indicated that it is still studying what type of intervention its spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, will have in the debate this Wednesday, but it was also explained that this formation understands that there is enough room in the current legal framework to impose restrictions without having to resort to back to more alarm states. It is more than likely, however, that the PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, will manifest this Wednesday in line with the claim of an extension of the state of alarm beyond 9-M as the lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu has already publicly requested.

The Vox spokesperson in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, rejected, as his party did already in October, an eventual extension of the state of alarm because they defend that with this instrument citizens are treated as children.

The PNV, for its part, opts for prolonging it “until the vaccination begins to take effect.” This would be the “ideal” decision for Basque nationalists, says the president of its executive, Andoni Ortuzar to this newspaper. Mikel Ormazabal reports. Faced with Sánchez’s insistence to put an end to that special rule on 9-M, the PNV proposes a “bridge measure” that gives legal coverage to those approved by the autonomies. This solution consists, explains Ortuzar, in “promoting a change in ordinary legislation” through a bill that allows regional governments to regulate extraordinary situations in the face of the pandemic, such as restrictions on mobility, limitations in the meetings of people or at curfew times. This reform would need two months for its approval and publication in the BOE and meanwhile the PNV would accept an extension of the current state.