With the news that, in their respective Political Tipsthe national leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD they chose that there will be survey in the choice of your candidate to the presidency of the Republicalthough the value will be 50 percent of the decision, the other half will be in a primary election.

It’s always more attractive choicelet there be competencebut everything indicates that they left the final decision to the surveywhich leaves a feeling of imposition or that they could load the dice in favor of someone Something similar with what happens inside Brunette.

In Citizen movement they definitely go alone and the slogan is with the PRI not even on the corner, so as long as the opposing alliance has this member, the oranges will not join. The end result will be very interesting. choice, the big question is: will they lose registration or will they consolidate as a party? We will know.

returning to the survey that will be the final decision to choose the candidate of the opposition alliance can be interpreted as a copy to the process of Brunette. Without a doubt, the PAN, PRI and PRD They already had a lot of pressure to publicize the method, because they are late or, rather, Morena’s ‘corcholatas’ left very early, so be very attentive.

sinaloa. Those who no longer see how hard, but how dense, is the new leadership of the PRI with the tremendous rout that exists in the state, there is a “closure” with the tricolor in Hidalgo where dozens of militants and top-level cadres have also resigned as a former governor and municipal presidents.

Today at 11:00 a.m. they will give a press conference Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo, president and general secretary of what is left of the PRI in Sinaloa, we will see what they talk about because the resignations say that it is no longer an issue. Do not rule out that the PRI members of the north of the state begin to send their letters.

Outstanding. This weekend the Day of the Farmer and the Day of the Livestock Producer were celebrated, two of the most important activities in the state. They are always recognized for their great work, Sinaloa is known as the granary of Mexico and also for its high quality meat, so I hope they do very well.

On the one hand, the President of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union, regulus terraces he led a large celebration and recognized the members of the sector whom he committed to help them grow and improve their productivity and marketing. By the way, they already want to welcome the rainy season.

In the case of the agricultural sector, the AARC president, Enrique Riverosclaimed that they were commemorating the Farmer’s Day with important challenges and that would remain firm in the fight for fair prices and for the value of the crops. Important what he explained that the subsidy is not only for the producer, but also for the consumer.

Diary. Today from 7:00 p.m. and until 7:00 p.m. the Aquathon 2023 on the esplanade of government palacethis activity of great social sense to bring water to the most needy communities is headed by Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, president of DIF Sinaloa.

At 7:30 a.m. the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will be giving the start flag of Aquatón 2023. Likewise, at 9:00 a.m. the state president will have his traditional Semanera conference. Pending details, we’ll talk to you tomorrow.

Political Memory. “The world is full of small joys: the art consists in knowing how to distinguish them”: Li Tai-Po.

@HectorPonce99

It may interest you: