The opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy of Nicaragua named on Monday (7) the dictatorship of former Sandinista guerrilla Daniel Ortega as the main party responsible for the massive exodus of Nicaraguans to other countries, mainly the United States.

“The Nicaraguan government is the main actor forcing the migration of its fellow citizens, who have no opportunity to live in peace,” said the coordinator of the Civic Alliance Executive Council, Daisy George West, in a written statement.

During fiscal year 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30 of this year), U.S. authorities detained 164,600 undocumented Nicaraguan immigrants, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency.

These 164,600 Nicaraguan migrants represent 2.5% of Nicaragua’s total population, estimated at 6.6 million.

Ortega, on the other hand, blamed the sanctions imposed by Washington for the exodus of irregular migrants arriving in the United States, which includes a substantial increase in the number of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Opponent George West argued that the government is responsible, and cited as an example the municipal elections held this Sunday in Nicaragua, which, according to her, were held without electoral competition, which discourages Nicaraguans.

Destruction of democratic institutions

“The pantomime was consummated. There were no elections in Nicaragua, the people had no choice, because the results were already sealed,” he declared.

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) swept the elections, in which there were no surprises, by seizing all 153 mayors in dispute, as three opposition political parties were banned from participating and the main dissidents remained in prison. .

“The destruction of democratic institutions, and in the eyes of the international community, is a sad but real situation”, commented the opposition leader.

Another reason that forces Nicaraguans to migrate is the “state of repression that (is) being experienced in all areas” and from which state workers have not escaped. According to her, “they were forced to go to vote because, otherwise, unemployment would wait for them”.

The Nicaraguan economy received a record $2.258 billion in family remittances between January and September this year, 45% more than in the same period in 2021, according to data from the Central Bank of Nicaragua.

This amount received in family remittances through September represents 16.1% of Nicaragua’s gross domestic product (GDP), and also exceeds the $2.146 billion that the Nicaraguan economy raised in remittances for the whole of 2021, according to official figures. .