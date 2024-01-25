Plan includes reducing tension with the STF, avoiding the arrest of Jair Bolsonaro, making the former president eligible and maintaining a direct clash with the PT

Parties opposing the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Wednesday (January 24, 2024) to discuss strategies for the year 2024 and define the guidelines that deputies and senators must follow.

O Power360 found that the plan defined at the meeting includes reducing tension with the STF (Supreme Federal Court), avoiding the arrest of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), making the former president eligible and maintaining the direct clash with the PT.

In Congress, the opposition's objective is to spend more energy on producing proposals to preserve the prerogatives of the Legislature and improve the laws on the delimitation of the activities of the Three Powers. The assessment made during the meeting is that the group has no instruments or strength to restrain the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The conclusion was reached that it is necessary to be less reactive publicly and reason more, defining which discussions should actually be embraced by the opposition.

At the meeting, one of the agreed guidelines is to aim for this year's municipal elections, with an eye on the 2026 electoral scenario. The group's goal is to strengthen the right, to arrive with political muscle and competitiveness.

The main objective is to make Bolsonaro eligible to run for President again. The former head of the Executive is ineligible until 2030. On June 30, 2023, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) condemned him, by 5 votes to 2, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

There is also concern about the possible arrest of the former president. Therefore, the plan is to avoid friction with the courts.

In the political debate, it was agreed that it is necessary to avoid any conflict other than with the PT (Workers' Party). In the political group's view, it is necessary to keep polarization high for 2026.

It was also decided that the group will seek out the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to seek a consensus around the minimum guarantees of protection for the exercise of the mandate.