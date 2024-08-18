To Poder360, Eduardo Bolsonaro says that the opposition to the government “will probably lose everything” only with collegiate decisions from the STF

Opposition to the President’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has been cautious in relation to the mobilization to vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 8th of 2021which limits the single-judge decisions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

To the Poder360the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) stated that only with deliberations from the collegiate body should the chances of decisions favorable to Bolsonaro supporters in the Supreme Court be reduced.

“I personally have my doubts. Because if they are unilateral decisions, depending on which minister is elected, we have a chance of winning. If it goes to the plenary, we will probably lose everything.”he declared.

The PEC of monocratic decisions was taken out of the drawer by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in reaction to the STF’s actions to suspend the congressmen’s mandatory amendments.

The text, which prohibits the granting of a single-judge decision that suspends the effectiveness of a law, was approved by the Senate in November 2023, but was stalled in the Chamber. Given the dissatisfaction of deputies with the Judiciary, it should be treated as a priority in the Lower House.

“Either way, it is necessary to study [aprovar a PEC]yes, to end at least the possibility of arresting, investigating, these more extreme measures through monocratic decisions, which is resulting in what we are seeing”said Eduardo.

CHAMBER X STF

The measure has been discussed since Monday (12 August) by party leaders in the Chamber, after Minister Flávio Dino limited the use of the so-called Pix amendments. Lira spoke out against this action, but internally signaled that it was a time for caution.

The situation changed after the action that suspended the execution of all mandatory amendments – those that the government is obliged to allocate to congressmen. The Speaker of the Chamber and party leaders planned a retaliation for hours on Wednesday night (August 14).

Still, Lira awaited the STF’s judgment on Dino’s decisions regarding the amendments. On Friday (August 16), the STF formed a majority to maintain the decisions of Lula’s former minister. The Court’s position further soured the climate between the Legislative and Judicial Branches.

Soon after, still on Friday, Lira took it out of the drawer two PECs (Proposed Amendments to the Constitution) that limit the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In addition to the one that deals with monocratic decisions, the other proposal gives Congress the power to annul a decision by the STF, if they consider that “exceeds the adequate exercise of the jurisdictional function and innovates the legal system as a general and abstract norm”.

PROCESSING

The PECs have already been sent by Lira to be analyzed by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship). The president of the Commission, Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), stated that he will give priority to the assessment of the 2 proposals.

“We cannot leave decisions that affect the entire nation and that have already been consolidated by Congress in the hands of a single Supreme Court minister”declared De Toni.

If approved by the CCJ, the proposals will still be analyzed by a special committee and, later, may be considered in the plenary session of the Chamber.

WHAT THE AUTHOR OF THE PEC SAYS

Wanted 3 days before Lira unlocked the PEC, the author of the proposal approved in the Senate, Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), declared to Poder360 that “God writes straight with crooked lines”, when asked about the possibility of the President of the Lower House “undraft” the project to retaliate against the Supreme Court.

According to the senator, the Chamber will schedule the proposal “not for the right reasons”but by “revenge”.