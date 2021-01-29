Even after another questioning by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) before the Bundestag’s investigative committee, the process of dealing with the failed car toll is far from over. The opposition achieved a success before the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). This involves the submission of log files from Scheuer’s work e-mail inboxes.

In the decision of an investigative judge of the BGH on Friday it is said that the investigative committee must collect evidence by asking the President of the Bundestag to present these log files. The decision was made before the German Press Agency.

It concerns three Scheuer MPs. A complaint against the decision is permitted, on which the Federal Court of Justice decides, it says in the decision.

The opposition factions Greens, FDP and Left had called the BGH about this. They suspect that Scheuer did not submit all relevant communication about the failed car toll via email inboxes. Scheuer denies this. From the point of view of the opposition, conclusions can be drawn from the log files about the type, frequency, duration and participants of e-mail traffic.

The committee chairman Udo Schiefner (SPD) stated that he would thoroughly evaluate the 25-page decision of the BGH and then advise on further steps. FDP chairman Christian Jung said the log files for the MdB accounts Scheuers and his MdB employees could now be evaluated.

Scheuer must now cooperate immediately with the investigative officer appointed by the investigative committee. “As a result, the investigative work continues. We still assume that Andreas Scheuer did not present all documents to the committee despite all the statements. “

In a renewed testimony to the investigative committee, Scheuer defended his controversial approach to the failed car toll on Thursday. The opposition and the coalition partner, the SPD, made it clear after the CSU politician said again that important points of criticism had not been removed for them. Scheuer’s survey ended on Thursday evening after around ten hours.

Opposition accuses Scheuer of serious mistakes

The opposition accuses Scheuer of serious errors in budgetary and public procurement law at the expense of taxpayers. He concluded the toll contracts before there was legal certainty. The actually planned operators are demanding 560 million euros in damages after the federal government terminated the contracts after the judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in summer 2019. The ECJ had tipped the toll.

Scheuer emphasized several times in the committee that he had acted “to the best of his knowledge and belief”. The CSU politician had said before the questioning in Berlin that he understood displeasure with the project. “But the fact is that we acted legally.” Procurement law and budget law have been complied with. Scheuer again firmly rejected the toll operators’ claims for millions.

Scheuer’s interrogation was the last previously planned testimony in the investigative committee, which began its work more than a year ago. For the minister it was already the second committee meeting after an hour-long first hearing on an October night.

The FDP, the Greens and the Left have long been calling for Scheuer’s resignation

Greens parliamentary deputy Oliver Krischer said that hubris could not be beaten when Scheuer presented it as if everything went right. It is unbelievable that the minister responsible for the disaster is rejecting all responsibility.

FDP chairman Jung said that Scheuer had not been able to refute the allegations that he and his ministry had violated public procurement law, budget law and European law with the car toll. Left chairman Jörg Cezanne criticized that Scheuer had made far-reaching decisions based on incomprehensible information.

The FDP, the Greens and the Left have long been calling for Scheuer to resign. SPD chairwoman Kirsten Lühmann said that politically the responsibility lies clearly with the minister. Legally, however, there is no point to say that he is criminally accused of anything in any way. When asked whether the SPD was demanding Scheuer’s resignation, Lühmann said: “No, that’s not our business.” CSU leader Markus Söder should be asked. Union chairman Ulrich Lange (CSU) said, however, that allegations against the minister had not been confirmed at any point. Scheuer was “clearly relieved”. He has implemented laws stringently. There was also no inadequate organization in the ministry. (dpa)