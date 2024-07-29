Delsa Solórzano, one of the opposition leaders, accuses electoral centers in Venezuela of interrupting the transmission of ballot results. | Photo: Henry Chirinos/EFE.

The president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, Delsa Solórzano, the main electoral witness for the opposition in Venezuela, stated that several electoral centers interrupted the transmission of the results of the ballot boxes to the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday night (28).

The electoral body, responsible for counting votes, is controlled by the Chavista regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro, who is running for reelection. The leader is part of the campaign of Edmundo González, Maduro’s main opponent.

According to Solórzano, opposition representatives are being prevented from accessing the electoral records. In addition, inspectors have been removed from voting centers. “We denounce that the CNE refuses to transmit records in several voting centers,” he said.

“There are a huge number of polling stations where our inspectors are being removed. There are others where they are refusing to transmit the results of the minutes,” he added. Solórzano also said that Venezuelan law guarantees access to the minutes. “Not delivering the minutes is completely outside the law,” he stressed.

Earlier, Solórzano had already reported that González’s representatives were prevented from entering the CNE facilities.

After the end of the election, opposition leader María Corina Machado asked voters to remain at polling stations to monitor the vote count.

“The crucial stage has arrived. We ask all Venezuelans to remain in their voting centers. This is a civic movement, stay vigilant. We have fought all these years until today,” Machado emphasized.