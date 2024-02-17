After being held responsible for the death of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny by heads of state such as Zelensky, Macron and Biden, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was targeted this Saturday (17) by murder accusation by Russian opposition spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. “Navalny's family and lawyer received official confirmation of Alexei's death. Putin killed him,” the spokeswoman wrote on her account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, people are being detained in Russia for paying tribute to Navalny and protesting the opposition leader's death. According to the version of the Russian penitentiary services, Putin's opponent, sentenced to 30 years in prison, was walking through the prison where he was held, in an Arctic region, when he felt unwell and died this Friday (16). Despite attempts at resuscitation, he did not survive, local news agencies reported.

According to OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detained opponents, at least 110 people were arrested in different Russian cities during protest actions. The Sota portal reported that 15 people were detained this Saturday while paying homage to Navalny at the Wall of Pain, in Moscow, a monument dedicated to the victims of political repression. The police would be taking away anyone who displayed banners in honor of the opponent or criticizing the Kremlin's role in his sudden death.

According to the Russian press, several people have been paying homage to the opposition leader since yesterday, placing flowers or candles in different cities. Thousands of Russians in exile took to the streets to protest what they consider a murder ordered by the Kremlin and today called for more action in European, American and Latin American cities.

Opposition wants body released

When accusing Putin of Navalny's death, opposition spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reported suspicions about the circumstances of the death. She specified that the opponent died at 2:17 pm (6:17 am Brasília), two hours before the official announcement made by the penitentiary services.

“Prison officials reported that Navalny's body is in Salekhard. Investigators from the Investigative Committee took him away. Now, they are carrying out 'examinations',” said Kira. To which she added: “We demand that Alexei Navalny’s body be immediately handed over to his family.”

In addition to the protests by the population and the accusations leveled by supporters and Western governments against Putin, family members are also suspicious of the Kremlin. Navalny's mother, Liudmila Navalnaya, arrived this morning at the Arctic prison where her son died. She assured that she did not want to receive condolences and recalled having been with the opponent of the Russian government in that same place on the 12th. “He was healthy and happy to be alive”, she wrote on her Facebook profile.

Navalny was considered Vladimir Putin's number one enemy for the last 15 years. He was transferred to the penitentiary where he died after announcing a campaign against Putin's re-election in March's presidential election.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned and was hospitalized in a hospital in Berlin, Germany, for a month. The substance used to poison him, a chemical nerve agent called Novichok, was confirmed by German laboratories and reiterated by French and Swedish laboratories. The Russian government denied any involvement at the time, but the opponent accused Putin of the poisoning.

As for the general distrust raised about Putin by Navalny's death, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov considers the accusations made by the West “unacceptable” before the results of the autopsy are known. (With EFE Agency)