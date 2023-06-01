The opposition National Unity Blue and White accused this Wednesday (31) the dictatorial government of Daniel Ortega of establishing “religious persecution” as a state policy, after the police opened an investigation against the Catholic Church of Nicaragua, accused of part of a money laundering ring.

“The Ortega dictatorship established religious persecution as a state policy, especially against the Catholic Church,” National Unity noted in a statement read by exiled opposition member Héctor Mairena, a member of the group’s political council, whose citizenship was withdrawn by the authorities.

“The arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to (more than) 26 years in prison and currently in subhuman conditions, is the most serious expression of this policy,” according to the opposition group.

In addition to Bishop Álvarez, three other priests are currently in prison under investigation for money laundering or “treason”, he added.

“The dictatorship expelled dozens of priests and nuns from the country, confiscated media outlets and organizations linked to the Catholic Church, liquidated and confiscated parochial schools and religious orders,” added the Blue and White National Unity.

The group noted that “more recently, the dictatorship ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of the nine dioceses and their respective parishes, while at the same time accusing the Catholic Church of money laundering and prosecuting it.”

“These measures are part of the more than 500 attacks against the Catholic Church that have been registered since 2018 until the moment, when the crisis in Nicaragua broke out,” he declared.

“totalitarian state”

“These very serious actions are part of the repressive model that the dictatorship imposed with an entrenched totalitarian state that seeks to completely annihilate any minimally independent space,” warned the opposition group.

“While expressing our solidarity with the victims, we reject and condemn this policy in the strongest possible terms, which we denounce before the international community, from which we demand firmer action,” he concluded.

Last Saturday, the country’s police accused the Catholic Church of Nicaragua of “money laundering” and ordered Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes to present documents showing the movements of the bank accounts of the dioceses in which he intervened.

According to the police, as part of these investigations, “hundreds of thousands of dollars were found hidden in bags located in facilities belonging to (dioceses)” in Nicaragua.

They also confirmed “the illegal withdrawal of funds from bank accounts whose freezing had been ordered by law” and that it was “a money laundering network that was discovered in the dioceses of different departments of Nicaragua”.

Pope Francis called the Sandinista government a “gross dictatorship” in an interview with the Infobae portal, pointing to “an imbalance in the person who leads the country”.