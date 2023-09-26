Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 16:54

Federal deputies Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) contacted the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of São Paulo asking that Marcelle Decothé da Silva be investigated for racial discrimination. She is a special advisor on strategic issues to the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, and published on her social networks last Sunday, the 24th, a photo of the São Paulo Futebol Clube fans, calling them “white”.

“White fans, who don’t sing, descendants of naughty Europeans… worst of all from São Paulo”, wrote the advisor on her social networks, using the adjectives in neutral language. The statements outraged the club’s Independent fans, who called for Decothé’s resignation. This Tuesday, the 26th, the minister called the presidents of the entity and the football team to apologize for the episode.

The representation made by Kataguiri is also signed by Amanda Vetorazzo, leader of the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) in São Paulo. The document is directed to one of São Paulo’s criminal prosecutor’s offices and calls for the opening of “criminal action or, at the very least, criminal investigation”, accusing Decothé of the crime of “practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity , religion or national origin”. The penalty is one to three years in prison.

Bilynskyj presented two representations, one to the MP and the other to the São Paulo Civil Police, accusing the advisor of committing the same crime, with the aggravating factor of using social media. If the authorities have the same understanding, the sentence increases to two to five years.

Minister Anielle Franco used a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane to go to the Copa do Brasil final at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo, on Sunday. She signed an anti-racist action protocol with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Anielle Franco was criticized for using the aircraft, which must be used for work-related travel.

On social media, the minister defended herself, stating that the criticisms are acts of “political gender and racial violence” and “an attempt to implode” her work as head of the department. “These are not attacks on this ministry or on me, but on the Brazilian people”, wrote the minister. So far, she has not commented on Decothé’s conduct.

This was not the only publication made by advisors from the department that had a bad impact. Luna Costa, who works in communication at the ministry, published two images of Decothé: in one of them, the advisor opens a Flamengo shirt within the São Paulo fans and in another, she appears running with a folder with the federal government’s letterhead. Inside it would be the protocol that Anielle Franco signed with the CBF.

“Reality = Flamengo’s defeat + walking away with the Federal Government’s protocol of intentions in hand + trying to find transport + tear gas + burning eyes and mouth”, wrote Luna Costa.

Decothé published images of Costa wearing a CBF t-shirt and mocking the institution. “30 seconds of dialogue with the CBF, they have already become patriots. Ready for cancellation”, he wrote in a photo in which Rithyele Dantas, head of the communications department of the Racial Equality department, also appears.

O Estadão He contacted the ministry, but received no response. Marcelle Decothé da Silva was also contacted, but did not return to the report.