The Vicente Sanz from Don Benito will live a meeting with two teams with different proposals but what do they have like goal, since the start of the season, promotion to Second Division. UCAM, which has experienced footballers and stands out for its defensive performance, is measured against a subsidiary with an offensive model and players who stand out for their quality.

There are other differences between university students and blaugranas, as for example the dynamics with which each one reaches the decisive moment of the course. Salmerón’s UCAM CF is not going through its best moment after two consecutive defeats against Algeciras CF and CD San ​​Fernando, which led to the loss of the leadership. Meanwhile, García Pimienta’s men have won their last four games. To this must be added that the subsidiary will have a luxury reinforcement, Mingueza. The center-back, who has been a regular in Koeman’s eleven, wants to help Barça B return to the silver category.

For this clash, UCAM CF has the doubts of Biel Ribas and Adri León. The goalkeeper is a key piece for those of La Condomina. Salmerón hopes to have both, as long as they are one hundred percent.