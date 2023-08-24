Opposite poles: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Thursday 24 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 Poli opposti, a 2015 film directed by Max Croci, will be broadcast. The film is the director’s debut, starring Luca Argentero and Sarah Felberbaum. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Stefano and Claudia have two jobs that apparently couldn’t be more different: he is a couples therapist who has just separated from his wife, she is a divorce lawyer and single mother. Their offices, with adjoining residence, are found on the same landing. Mutual dislike (and attraction) are immediate, and to these is added professional rivalry when patients of one begin to turn to the other, and vice versa. But the opposite poles are bound to get closer.

Opposite poles: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Opposite Poles, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luca Argentero: Stefano

Sarah FelberbaumClaudia

Tommaso Ragno: Paul

Jack QueraltManolo

Grace Schiavo: Carolina

Stefano Fresi: Mark

Giampaolo Morelli: Alexander

Anna Safroncik: Mariasole

Riccardo Russo: Luke

Gualtiero Burzi as Luigi Braschi

Roberto Bocchi: Hon

Elena DiCioccio: Rita

Eleonora MazzoniAmanda Crivelli

Streaming and TV

Where to see Opposite poles on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 24 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.