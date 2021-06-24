Hi! How are you? I’m fine, prepared for the cold wave that we will go through these days, which does not mean anything bad or out of the ordinary. The good news is that from today the days begin to lengthen, but … you have to spend the winter.

As nothing happens here (sic) I am going to tell you some questions that seem relevant to me. Is that while on these beaches we do our best to squander the remaining years of the beef businessInstead of stepping on the gas and getting the most out of it, the world is in the midst of transitioning to new ways of life and functioning. Without opening value judgments, and without entering into the discussion about the influence of livestock production on global warming, the concrete thing is that the substitution of animal proteins for “plant based food” is an indisputable fact. You can play against him and you are within your rights, but “the market” tends to take places for those who believe that others are coming against him. He who warns not betray.

Cargill CEO Dave Mac Lennan said last week that his company is preparing for a major restructuring in the coming years, as consumer demand for the new generation of plant-based protein foods reduces the share of slaughtered meat market.

“Our analysis is that in three or four years, plant-based foods will reach 20% of the market”, Remarked in a conference celebrated by the National Association of Grains and Forages of the USA. “We are a large producer of beef, which forms a large part of our portfolio. So there will be some cannibalization that will occur ”, reported the Reuters agency.

Cargill’s chief executive also said that Cargill does not expect China’s domestic livestock feed industry to become self-sufficient anytime soon. MacLennan’s comments came amid growing calls by Chinese authorities to increase domestic production, even as the Asian country imported a record amount of feed grains (corn in particular) for feed last year.

It is a relevant question. Cargill has been trying to increase its share in the plant protein space, closing the gap with the one that took the lead many years ago, its arch rival ADM, which anticipated the change in the consumer of animal protein. Cargill took a big step forward by signing up as a supplier to Beyond Meat, partnering with Puris Foods, a company that developed textured pea flour technology. In addition, he recently allocated $ 475 million to expand its soy crushing capacity in the US., considering both the protein flour market for human and animal consumption, as well as the production of biodiesel with oil (the seed contains 18%). Food and energy, aiming for a lower carbon footprint.

Cargill also launched its own range of plant-based meat alternatives in China. Its retail brand PlantEcer is now available, after a trial period with food service companies, including the iconic KFC, the first American label franchise in the People’s Republic. We all remember that in the first KFC store, students gathered in the Tiananmen Square rebellion, which is now 32 years old (no celebrations, but China was beginning the great leap forward).

Like almost everything for several decades, this green wave began in California. And from there come its strongest exponents. Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based company that produces vegan foods. Its products have been available in Whole Foods Market stores since 2013. It was founded by CEO Ethan Brown in 2009. Impossible Foods Inc., created by scientist Patrick Brown, started a couple of years later. Unlike Beyond Meat, a conservative who appeals to the easy emotions of those who cling to the past, Brown gave his company a strongly technological stamp. He maintains that his “burqa” is based on Heme, a molecule obtained through the genetic modification of Rhizobium, which nests in the roots of soybeans. Heme is a relative of hemoglobin and therefore gives your product a meat-like taste and color. It’s not a public company yet, but it’s Beyond Food’s big competitor and everyone expects a blast when it IPOs on Wall Street.

And since we are in California, I take the opportunity to tell you that the ineffable Elon Musk also wants to get into the food business. Perhaps not as a producer, although surely he must have thought about it, but as a gastronomic entrepreneur. A few days ago, he gave a clue to this when he presented an order for the extension of the Tesla brand (with some derivatives) for the “food service”. According to what senior executives of the company have revealed, the issue is to take advantage of the recharge time of electric cars in the service stations of its network, to offer food.

A Bloomberg cable broke the news saying “In and Out, get on with something else.” He was referring to the traditional Californian burger joint, which never wanted to expand to other states, and he vindicates the tradition of preparing the sandwich in full view of all. Nobody imagines Elon Musk’s gastronomic proposal, but something compatible with their sustainability approaches should be expected.

Some time ago, when I was listening to the pioneers of these new trends, a cold would run down my back. I remember a seminar at Purdue University twenty years ago where I first heard that veganism was becoming a trend. Of course, in California. They brought in a scientist from Stanford to tell us. Well, it is happening.

But let’s say everything. LThe coin has two sides, two transitions that move in different directions. The rich, towards a world with less meat and more “plant based food” (as if animal proteins were not based on plants …). Those who are no longer poor are on the reverse path. They prefer to give polenta to the animals and send themselves a milanga posta, on horseback and comes out with fries. Singing tests.