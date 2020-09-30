Smartphone-making Chinese companies are also increasing their presence in the Indian home entertainment world. After the capture of the smartphone market, when companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor and Realme launched TVs in India, then a war started in various companies with more features at a lower price and now in this war popular China A smartphone maker company Oppo has also jumped. Oppo can launch smart TV in India next month i.e. in October. The price of these two 55-inch and 65-inch TV models has started a round of speculation about how much price Oppo is going to launch in the Indian market and whether it will be able to compete with other companies including MI, Realme The First OPPO will launch Smart TV in China, after that it is likely to be launched in India. It may also be that Oppo launches smart TV in China as well as India.First sale of Realme Narzo 20A, buy Dhansu smartphone in best offer

Smartphone-like camera in TV too

Recently during the Oppo Developer Conference, the company revealed its plans to launch Smart TV in India. However, Oppo has not made any announcement regarding the Smart TV launch date. Talking about the features of Oppo Smart TV, it has a pop up camera setup like Huawei Honor Smart TV, with the help of which you can make video calling through social media. Talking about the rest of the features of OPPO TV, you can watch 4k videos on it. OPPO TV has been reported to have HDR panel and Dolby speakers.

OPPO’s growing scope

Oppo is very active in India in the smartphone as well as smartwatch, fitness tracker, AR headset and wireless earbuds market and now it is going to launch TV like other Chinese companies by expanding its scope in the Indian market. It is believed that the price of these two OPPO smart TVs is going to be less than 50 thousand. However, this is the estimated price, which is likely to change and it will be clear in the next few days that what OPPO is going to innovate in the TV segment.

Poco M2 sale with 5 cameras and 5000mAh battery, flat discount and cashback benefits

India is a big market for Chinese companies

The way the demand for electronic Chinese products is increasing in the Indian market, it is clear that in the coming time, like Xiaomi, other Chinese companies will start making different types of household products and for them, the Indian market is the biggest earner. Is going to be a medium. The way in which the record breaking sales of Reality TV happened in the past, other companies have been convinced that if they too enter the TV segment, then they will be sold indiscriminately like a smartphone. This is also true, because in a competitive market, if a company is launching good products at a lower price than other companies, then its vehicle will start running. Now it is to see whether Oppo is going to do anything new in the Indian TV market and how many chances are there in its survival.