Smartphone companies are now closely working on every section of their devices. The special thing is that now there is more focus on design, in such a situation, Oppo has brought his new smartphone F17 to woo the youth. If you are thinking of buying the new OPPO F17, then in this report, we are giving you information about its price and performance.

cost

OPPO F17 has two variants, its 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,990 while 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,990. Navy blue, classic silver and dynamic orange color options are available in this phone. But its orange color makes it quite attractive.

Display and features

The new OPPO F17 has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. The quality of the display is much better, the display is rich and bright. In such a situation, it is fun to watch games, videos and photos in this phone. The design of the phone is quite stylish and it is also a big plus point. Leather feel is available in its rear.

The camera

For photography and video, there are four cameras in its rear, which includes 16 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixel cameras. Apart from this, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This phone is better for photos and videos. This phone can shoot HD and Full HD videos. Apart from this, it offers 10x digital zoom.

Performance

The new OPPO F17 has an octa core, Qualcomm 662 Snapdragon processor, besides this phone works on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. This phone is powerful as well as smooth. Even on heavy use, there was no problem of hang or heat in the phone. It was very smooth. In this, games with heavy graphics also run smoothly. For power, this phone has a 4015 mAh battery, which is equipped with 30W fast charge. The battery of the phone runs smoothly one day. The new OPPO F17 is a good smartphone based on its design and performance.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The new OPPO F17 will compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone. This phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. For performance, this phone has Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It has a 6000mAh battery which is equipped with fast charging. Fast charger of 25W is also available with this phone. For photography, it has a four-camera setup at the rear, one with a 64-megapixel camera, the other a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, the third a 5-megapixel depth and the fourth also a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, this phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie. This phone gives the freedom to shoot 4K video records. The price of this phone starts at Rs 19,499.

