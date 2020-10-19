After much waiting, OPPO has finally launched its first smart TV. China’s popular smartphone maker company Oppo launched two flagship models OPPO TV S1 and OPPO TV R1 in China on Monday while entering the smart TV segment. Oppo has launched the 65-inch model of the S1 TV for 7,999 yuan (Rs 87,810), while Oppo has launched two models of the R1 series, with the 55-inch model priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 36,165) and the 65-inch model. The price has been kept at 4,299 yuan i.e. Rs 47,169.

Soon OPPO is going to launch this TV in India as well, after which, like MI, Realme, OnePlus and Huawei / Honor, it will also make a mark in the Indian home entertainment segment.

What is special in OPPO TV S1



The 65 inch screen size Oppo TV S1 model is equipped with a QLED panel as well as 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels), with a maximum brightness of 15090 nits. The refresh rate of this TV is 120 Hz. This flagship TV from Oppo is equipped with MediaTek MT9950 chipset, which has 8.5GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. This smart TV is with the ColorOS operating system, which supports many Chinese streaming platforms.

This smart TV of tremendous Oppo in features and look

Great sound quality and popup camera

This TV from Oppo has 18 speakers of Dynaudio’s 85 watt, in which the company claims the best sound quality. Oppo TV S1 has a popup camera, through which video calling can be done. There are also features such as voice assistance and far-field microphones. Talking about other features of this exclusive TV of Oppo, it has HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6, NFC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos as well as 8K video playback support.

Features of OPPO TV R1 models

Oppo has launched two models of the R1 TV series, which are 55 inches and 65 inches. Both of these TVs with MediaTek MTK9652 chipset have 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Both of these OPPO TVs support 8K video playback. OPPO TV R1 is with 4K LCD panel and LED backlight, whose body and screen ratio is 96% and it covers 93% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Oppo has launched two models in the R1 series

The remaining features of both these smart TVs of Oppo include HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6, Dolby Audio, NFC, Popup Camera among others. Both of these TVs of Oppo TV R1 series have ColorOS operating system. Also, they have 20 Watt speakers.