Chinese popular smartphone company Oppo is now entering the world of home entertainment and is going to launch Smart TV on October 19. On Monday, October 12, Oppo announced that something else is going to be launched along with the Oppo Smart TV at an event in Shandhai on 19th. Now people have become more keen to know Oppo Smart TV’s entry in India and its price. In such a situation, it is believed that by the end of this month, Oppo Smart TVs will be launched in India too.

Read also- Redmi, Snokor iRocker Gods earbuds come to compete with Reality

Popup camera and best sound quality

The news is coming that two 55-inch and 65-inch TV models of Oppo will be launched first. Both these smart TVs will be Android based and can watch 4k videos in it. Both these TVs of Oppo will have a pop up camera setup, so that users will be able to take advantage of office as well as family video chat with the help of this smart device. It is believed that both of OPPO’s smart TVs will be equipped with HDR panels and Dolby speakers with excellent sound quality. The screen of Oppo Smart TV will be 120Hz quantum dots.

Also read- Dhansu offer on Kodak’s TV, opportunity to buy for less than 6 thousand

Competition will increase in Indian market

Chinese companies are rapidly gaining footing in the Indian market and occupy the home entertainment segment along with smartphones. After Xiaomi, Reality, OnePlus, Huawei / Honor, Oppo is also going to launch Smart TV. Companies like Nokia and Motorola are also launching smart TVs. Competition is going to increase in the TV segment with the entry of Oppo. However, it will be known only after the launch whether Oppo Smart TV is in the budget segment or mid range or premium segment.