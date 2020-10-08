Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that there is an opportunity for everyone in India to invest, run business and grow. He said that India is monetizing assets in many sectors. These include airports, railways, power transmission lines etc. Modi said this while addressing the Invest India Conference in Canada through video conferencing.The Prime Minister said that India is playing the role of the world’s pharmacy. We have already provided medicines to 150 countries. Our agricultural exports grew by 23 percent during March-June this year. This happened at a time when the entire country was in a state of strict lockdown. He said that you will hear about many kinds of problems in the later period of Kovid. Manufacturing problem, supply chain problem, PPE problem. But India has not allowed these problems to emerge. We have solved these.

Discussion of reforms

He said that India’s economy is in a strong position today and its position will be further strengthened in the coming days. The FDI policy has been greatly liberalized. A favorable tax regime has been created for sovereign wealth and pension funds. We have made several reforms to strengthen the bond market. Under company law, many mistakes are excluded from the category of crime.

Modi said that Kovid-19 has adopted a unique approach to meet the challenges of the epidemic. We have given relief and incentive packages to the poor and small businessmen. At the same time we have used this opportunity to advance structural reforms. These reforms will increase production and prosperity. India has emphasized reforms in education, labor and agriculture. These reforms will have an impact on every Indian. Improvement in labor laws has drastically reduced the number of these laws. These are favorable for both employees and employers and will help in making the business easier.