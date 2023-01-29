Óscar Ureña, one of the new additions to the winter market, receives a ball from Alfredo Ortuño during training at La Manga Club. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

New opportunity for Efesé to return to the path of victory. The albinegro team visits the bottom of the table, an Ibiza with one foot in the First Federation, with the aim of scoring seven weeks later and achieving a victory that would give them confidence.

Those from Carrión have rearmed themselves during the week and four of the five incorporations that have become official so far are already training in full condition. Miguelón, Ureña, Iván Martos and Pêpê are already available to the albinegro coach and some of them could even start. Darío Poveda, for his part, is still recovering from a micro-tear and did not travel yesterday, so his debut will be delayed for another week.

DAY 25 Field:

Can Misses, 9pm (LaLiga TV)

Referee:

Trujillo Suarez

The infirmary only has the newcomer as a member, since the call given yesterday by the Albinegro team does not allow any more footballer to be admitted. Damián Musto and Jairo Izquierdo stayed in Cartagena, as the Argentine is completing his second cycle of reprimands and the Tenerife native is his first. For their part, Sangalli and Franchu are on the alert and, if they see a card, they would miss the duel against Levante next Sunday. Only two players from the subsidiary have entered the squad: Sergio Díaz and Djaka.

Albinegros and insulares are the two teams in worst form in the League, with two and one point, respectively, in the last five games



The Cartagena, who flew yesterday from Valencia, trained when they arrived on island lands to prepare for a duel that seems to be very transcendent. Carrión’s men have not scored a goal for 540 minutes and, furthermore, in the last match against Tenerife they did not enjoy any clear opportunity. This, added to the fact that the new ones have already been filmed, makes this Sunday’s eleven one of the most unpredictable of the year.

Movements in the eleven



The albinegro coach already announced last Friday at the press conference that there would be changes in an eleven that has remained too invariable in the last six weeks. It is probable, even, that there will be modifications in all the lines.

The only fixed position is the goal. There, Aarón Escandell has the confidence of the Catalan coach. From there everything is a sea of ​​unknowns. Martos could have his first opportunity since the eleven in the defensive line. That would cause Alcalá or Datkovic to go to the bench for the first time in many weeks.

In midfield, Pêpê’s entry seems almost assured. The Portuguese midfielder, who arrived in Cartagena last Saturday, has to return part of the lost touch football to Efesé. He would accompany Mikel Rico in the double pivot, still waiting for the arrival of Eteki.

In the offensive zone, only De Blasis has the fixed position. Ureña could have an opportunity from the eleven, after his notable minutes in the duel against Tenerife Ferreiro, Franchu and Isak are fighting for a position in the lineup. The Swede could even be an alternative as ‘9’, given the current streak of games without scoring for the two usual forwards.

A rival in depression



Ibiza is going through a galloping sports crisis. The insular team has only one victory in the last sixteen games, with a terrible streak: 6 points out of the 48 played, with three draws (in Las Palmas and in Can Misses against Málaga and Mirandés) and a win against Racing , also as local.

Precisely in this facet, those now led by Lucas Alcaraz have added twelve points out of the sixteen they have so far. The veteran coach from Granada is the third this season on the Ibizan bench, after Baraja and Anquela were dismissed. He started at 4/9 in their first three games, but his charges currently have four straight losses.

However, the image in the last three games has improved compared to previous days and an example of this is that they were very close to drawing in Éibar (1-0), in Can Misses against Las Palmas (1-2, playing almost the entire second half with a man less) and in Granada (2-0). This causes them to have conspired in this match to cling to an impossible: achieve 34 points in the last 17 days, category leader numbers.

To do this, they have executed a revolution in the winter market. Eight footballers have left, some as important as Darío Poveda, heading to Cartagena; David Goldar, who has joined Burgos; Miki Villar, on his way to Krakow or Sergio Castel, who has not yet found a destination. On the contrary, five players have arrived on the island. Marcos Mauro, Fausto Grillo, Kaxe, Lukas Julis and Joseda Menargues seek redemption.