Economic activity came to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Due to this, job loss of millions of people was lost, and employment of millions of people became unemployment. In such a situation, Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company Nestle India has moved forward to help the country’s youth start their business. Under this, Nestle India through its Kiosk Business Model has announced to help the youth in starting a business.

The company will help the youth through its kiosk business model

Nestle India is taking these initiatives under its Global Youth Initiative ‘Nastle Needs Youth’. Under this, the company will help young entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities through a kiosk business model. Nestle India said that this program is being started to help the youth recover from the unexpected situation caused by the Corona crisis. The company has again proved its commitment to the youth of the country through the ‘Entrepreneurship for Youth’ initiative.

The company said that the kiosks with franchise operated business models offer young people to start their own businesses and generate jobs. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director (Chairman & MD) of Nestle India, said that through this initiative, the company will encourage the youth of the country to fulfill the dream of starting a business. We will instill confidence in them to turn our dreams into reality. I am sure that this platform will provide a great opportunity to the youth of the country to prove their potential due to the work friendly environment and easy financial module.

‘Starting your own business can create employment opportunities for others’

Suresh Narayanan said that with the help of this platform of the company, the youth of the country can easily run their business with success. Not only this, by running their business, they can also create employment opportunities for others. At the same time, he will also become a part of Nestle’s franchise family. Let us tell you that these kiosks of Nestle India are run through franchisees under Nescafe, Maggi, KitKat. They are known as Nescafe Corner, Maggie Hotspot and KitKat Break Zone.