Realme 7 Pro and Realme C12 will be made available for sale today. For both these phones of Reality, a sale will be organized on the e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme’s official website realme.com. The Realme C12 features a 6000mAh battery while the Realme 7 Pro features features such as a quad rear camera setup and 65 watt fast charging.Reality 7 Pro’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 19,999 while 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 21,999. This phone comes in mirror blue and mirror silver color. There will be a chance to buy this handset from Flipkart and Realme’s website in the cell at 12 noon.

Reality C2 is a budget smartphone and is priced at Rs 8,999. The phone will be available to buy in Power Blue and Power Silver color. Flash cell will be organized for this phone at 2 pm on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications

Reality 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. As we said, the handset has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage is 128 GB. The phone has 64 megapixels primary, 8 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels four sensors. There is a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie enthusiasts. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are dual stereo speakers for audio. To give power to the phone, a 4500mAh battery is provided.

Realme C12: Specifications

Reality C12 has a 6.52 inch HD + Insel LCD screen. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This phone of Reality has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. The phone has 13 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and three rear sensors of 2 megapixels for photography. There is a 6000mAh battery to power the phone.

