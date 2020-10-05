Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone was launched in the country last month. This Galaxy M series smartphone has a 7000mAh battery. The phone has features such as quad rear camera setup and hole-punch display. The Galaxy M51 is the first phone in this series that comes with One UI. If you want to buy this smartphone with a large battery then there is a great chance. On Amazon, this handset can be purchased with a big discount of 2 thousand rupees.The 6 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched for Rs 24,999 while the 8 GB RAM variant has been launched for Rs 26,999. There is a chance to buy this phone from Amazon at a discount of 2 thousand. There will be a discount of Rs 2000 on buying the phone through ICICI Bank Card. Apart from this, an additional discount of 1 thousand rupees will also be available for taking a smartphone through the exchange. This Samsung phone is available in Celestial Black and Electric Blue Color. The handset can also be purchased at no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M51: specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7 inch Full HD + Super Amoled Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. RAM is 8 GB. The handset has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded using microSD card.

The smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor on the rear. Apart from this, there are 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, which comes with aperture F / 2.2.

Samsung Galaxy M51 supports Dual SIM and runs on Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-C port have been provided for connectivity in the phone. The handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from this, there is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone. This Samsung phone has a 7000mAh battery which supports 25 Watt fast charging. The handset also supports reverse charging. The phone weighs 213 grams.

