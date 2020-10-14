If you want to buy a new iPhone then this is the best time. The new iPhone 12 lineup has been launched by Apple at the virtual event on 13 October. Like every year, this time too, after the introduction of new devices, old iPhone models have received a price cut. Apart from this, there are going to be festive sale on Flipkart and Amazon and many details related to them have also come out. There will be a discount on many iPhone 11 models during the sale.

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering deals on iPhone 11 series devices launched with A13 Bionic chipset last year. Flipkart is writing Coming Soon in front of iPhone 11 Pro and is going to bring this phone at a big discount. The price of iPhone 11 on Amazon is shown at Rs 4_,999. This means that for the first time iPhone 11 can be purchased for less than Rs 50,000.

iphone xr

The best price cut on the iPhone XR included in the most popular Apple devices will be seen during the sale. The price teased by Flipkart is 3x, 999 rupees. It is clear that a phone priced at Rs 52,500 will be available for less than Rs 40,000. During the last Big Billion Days, this phone was found for Rs 45,000, after which this iPhone is still available at a price around Rs 50,000.

iPhone SE 2020

A great discount can be found on the iPhone SE, which brings the powerful A13 Bionic chipset at affordable prices. This Rs 42,500 device can be found on Flipkart for less than Rs 35,000.

iphone 7

At the same time, old iPhone models will also get discounts during the sale. The iPhone 7 can be sold on e-commerce sites for around Rs 25,000. Priced at Rs 31,500, the model is priced at Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

The special thing is that the help of bank offers can also be taken to buy these devices. By paying with the help of SBI Cards on Flipkart, buyers will get a 10 percent discount. At the same time, Amazon is getting the same offer on HDFC bank cards and buyers will get 10 percent cashback. In such a situation, iPhones will be able to be purchased at a much lower price.