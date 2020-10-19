If you want to buy an Apple smartwatch, then the best deal has come for you on Amazon Cell, where you can buy Apple Watch Series 3 Smartwatch for 17 thousand rupees. Apple has placed a limited period offer on Amazon, where people can buy this expensive watch with discount at a very low price. Till the time of writing the news, the price of this watch was Rs 18,999 and if you buy it with HDFC Bank card, then you get an extra discount of 10%. In this case, the price of Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS variant becomes Rs 17,101.

To buy Apple Watch Series 3 click here

read this also- Amazon sale of these companies offers plenty of offers on Dhansu laptops, best in low price

Limited time deal

Apple’s smartwatch on Amazon is on offer till this week and its price varies every day. But let me tell you an important thing that Apple’s smartwatch is only for iPhone users. That is, if you want to connect it to your Android phone and take advantage of notifications and other features, then you will be disappointed. Actually, this smartwatch is a bit old and does not support Android, so only iPhone users will want to buy this smartwatch at such a low price.

read this also- Jio in preparation for cheap 5G phone, price can be so much

Apple Smartwatch demand at an affordable price

What is special about this smartwatch

Talking about the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS variant, it has other features including Retina Display, Swimproof, Optical Heart Sensor, Elevation, Emergency SOS, Store and Stream Music, Podcast and Audio Books. This smartwatch equipped with S3 chip dual core processor is based on watchOS 6, which also has features like activity trends, cycle tracking. This smartwatch comes with a silver aluminum case and white sport band. If you have an iPhone and you want to enhance your wrist with this most popular and cheap smartwatch of Apple, then you can take advantage of this deal on Amazon.

See full specifications