Buying a confiscated car from the Dutch government is not without risk. For starters, in most cases you have no idea how the car ended up there and how it was handled. In addition, you always have a small chance that someone recognizes the license plate and has a bone to pick with the previous owner. This does not apply to this extended Range Rover.

It doesn’t happen often, but there is a brand new car at Domeinen Roerende Zaken. So you don’t have to worry about how the previous owner drove the car, because with a odometer reading of 183 kilometers it has hardly been driven. It is a fully loaded Range Rover of the outgoing model, with even the plastic still on the footrests of the rear seats. The car is originally from Germany and was delivered new in 2020, but never used after that.

Range Rover Extended Specifications

The car was officially listed as Range Rover P400 Autobiography LWB. In the Netherlands you lost at least 195,000 euros for this version. LWB stands for Long Wheelbase and Autobiography indicates that it is a well-decorated version. So it is extremely good to stay in the back, as you can see. The 3.0-litre six-in-line petrol engine with mild hybrid technology produces 400 hp and a 0-100 time of 6.5 seconds.

What should it cost?

This extended Range Rover has a red interior with four individual seats. The rear passengers have a screen in front of them and everyone can enjoy the Meridian audio system. The long wheelbase Land Rover will go to the highest bidder, if the bid is high enough. A price indication is not issued and it seems that you still have to refuel. You don’t have to count on warranty either Domainsas you know.