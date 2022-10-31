It’s not an official Ferrari creation, but that doesn’t mean this Testarossa is worth less. On the contrary.

Today it is for Ferrari a no-brainer for turning a model into a convertible. When a new model is revealed, you can bet there will be a Spider, Aperta, or another called open version. If it isn’t already a convertible by default.

In the past this was less obvious. The Ferrari Testarossa for example, was never delivered as Spider. As the connoisseurs among us know, one official Testarossa Spider has been built. This was a present for Gianni Agnelli to celebrate his 20th anniversary in control of Ferrari.

However, that is not the car you see in the pictures here. Agnelli’s Spider was silver. So this is an unofficial Testarossa Spider, but this car was not built by some random shop. This is a Testarossa Spider built by Pininfarina.

Because Ferrari really didn’t want to build more than one Testarossa Spider, Pininfarina met this need. They have built Spiders for various customers, including the Sultan of Brunei. One Testarossa Spider was obviously not enough for the Sultan, he immediately ordered seven.

This one is not from Brunei and that’s a good thing. Then the car would probably be in a deplorable condition. Although this car was also not in top condition, because last year it was restored for €177,000.

This is partly due to the fact that the car has always been stationary. It only has 413 km on the odometer and the car has never been registered. The owner therefore wanted a convertible version of the Testarossa at all costs, and then always put the car inside. Weird guys, those smelly guys.

Despite the fact that this is not an official Ferrari creation, collectors are still willing to pay a lot of money for such a Testarossa Spider from Pininfarina. The auctioneers of RM Sotheby’s expect a yield of around €1.6 to €2 million. That’s about ten times what a normal Testarossa costs.

