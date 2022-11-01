Just go for it; follow up on the groundbreaking F40. Yet the F50 did that very creditably. A few years later, Ferrari again had to find a successor for an unapproachable predecessor. Shortly afterwards, Michael Schumacher put an end to the most successful F1 career ever. Successor Kimi Raïkkönen immediately won a championship.

These two stories come together at the cars in the photos above. This is Schumacher’s Ferrari F50, which is now for sale. The car was registered to Wilhelm ‘Willi’ Weber, Schumi’s manager for many years. Seller DK Engineering confirms that the car was part of Schumacher’s collection and that he drove this Ferrari F50. The car stood in Germany for two years until it was shipped to Japan in 1999. He has had two other owners there.

Specifications of the Ferrari F50

The F50 was awarded the ‘Ferrari Classiche’ certificate. This means that it still has the original chassis, engine, gearbox and body. The Ferrari V12 engine produces 512 horsepower with the red line at 8,000 rpm. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4 seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h.

When DK Engineering bought the car, it ended up in the UK and received a major overhaul. On the dashboard is the signature of Sergio Pininfarina, which was probably intended for Schumacher. With 3,750 kilometers on the clock, the Ferrari F50 of Schumacher is still as good as new. At the moment the car is in America, where it was on display at a car event. The seller does not share any indication of the price.